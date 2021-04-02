Group Cost Analytics Vendor Negotiation Specialist at Massmart

Summary
The Group Cost Analytics Vendor Negotiation Specialist manages Cost Analytics negotiations across multiple merchandise categories for Massmart Group Cost Analytics simultaneously. Supports merchants during negotiation meetings – category buyers drives the engagement, Cost Analytics negotiation specialist provides relevant supporting information to the buyer (the buyer conveys it to the supplier). Drives the follow up process – specifically prompts the buyer to follow up with suppliers, evaluates supplier proposals, prepares responses.
FUNCTIONS/RESPONSIBILITIES
- Cost Analytics Vendor Negotiation Specialist is a member of the Cost Analytics Team, and will directly support the category merchants through the vendor negotiation and proposal processes.
- Manages Cost Analytics negotiations across multiple merchandise categories for Massmart Group Cost Analytics simultaneously – works closely with merchants and Category Leads
- Identifies opportunities to negotiate lower net cost across a wide range of assortment and with complex vendor implications, builds vendor negotiation strategies to capture identified opportunity
- Analyzes complex and large data sets across multiple product categories – business results, information related to product performance, trends, forecasts, competitors, and industry data.
- Manages multiple or complex product assortment and delivery channel strategies by analyzing business results, information related to product performance, trends, forecasts, competitors, and industry data and identifying actions to drive incremental vendor value opportunities
- Promotes and supports company policies, procedures, mission, values, and standards of ethics and integrity and ensures business needs are being met
- Performs similar tasks as the Category Leads – must have more negotiations experience to round up the merchandising knowledge / skill set for the team
- Refines the negotiation strategies & scripts, set the negotiation schedule, provide the merchant perspective
Requirements:
- Matric
- 5+ years of retail experience, of which 2+ years of experience in a top tier management consulting firm
- Graduate degree in Statistics, Math, Economics or MBA
- Rotational role for high performing buyers that need to expand their skillset
Desired Skills:
- negotiating
- Relationship Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years