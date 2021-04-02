Group Cost Analytics Vendor Negotiation Specialist at Massmart

Summary

The Group Cost Analytics Vendor Negotiation Specialist manages Cost Analytics negotiations across multiple merchandise categories for Massmart Group Cost Analytics simultaneously. Supports merchants during negotiation meetings – category buyers drives the engagement, Cost Analytics negotiation specialist provides relevant supporting information to the buyer (the buyer conveys it to the supplier). Drives the follow up process – specifically prompts the buyer to follow up with suppliers, evaluates supplier proposals, prepares responses.

FUNCTIONS/RESPONSIBILITIES

Cost Analytics Vendor Negotiation Specialist is a member of the Cost Analytics Team, and will directly support the category merchants through the vendor negotiation and proposal processes.

Manages Cost Analytics negotiations across multiple merchandise categories for Massmart Group Cost Analytics simultaneously – works closely with merchants and Category Leads

Identifies opportunities to negotiate lower net cost across a wide range of assortment and with complex vendor implications, builds vendor negotiation strategies to capture identified opportunity

Analyzes complex and large data sets across multiple product categories – business results, information related to product performance, trends, forecasts, competitors, and industry data.

Manages multiple or complex product assortment and delivery channel strategies by analyzing business results, information related to product performance, trends, forecasts, competitors, and industry data and identifying actions to drive incremental vendor value opportunities

Promotes and supports company policies, procedures, mission, values, and standards of ethics and integrity and ensures business needs are being met

Performs similar tasks as the Category Leads – must have more negotiations experience to round up the merchandising knowledge / skill set for the team

Refines the negotiation strategies & scripts, set the negotiation schedule, provide the merchant perspective

Requirements:

Matric

5+ years of retail experience, of which 2+ years of experience in a top tier management consulting firm

Graduate degree in Statistics, Math, Economics or MBA

Rotational role for high performing buyers that need to expand their skillset

Desired Skills:

negotiating

Relationship Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

