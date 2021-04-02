Senior Product Manager High Value Customers Prepaid Segment

POSITION PURPOSE
- To drive the effective implementation and oversight of the overall prepaid segment high value and experience design strategies, ensuring continuous improvement to the overall combination of services provided to the segment in order to maximize market penetration, growth, and profitability, through an enhanced customer experience.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 3-year tertiary qualification
- Honors & Masters advantageous
- Min 10 years of relevant work experience in a global / multinational business environment (understanding of emerging markets advantageous)
- Manager track record of 5 years or more, with at least 3 years in relevant sector/industry
- Experience in leading change / transformation (marketing) at an operational level advantageous
- Experience in continuous improvement through the implementation of best practices
- Worked across diverse cultures and geographies advantageous
- Telecom experience advantageous
POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategy Development and Implementation:
- Drive the effective implementation of the company’s Prepaid Segment high value and customer experience design strategy, with emphasis on client experience (internal and external), ensuring maximum market penetration, growth and profitability
- Provide direction, structure, business plans and support and ensure these are in line with the overall strategy, divisional goals, and market needs and requirements
- Identify required resources, personnel and funding to achieve the divisional goals
Governance:
- Ad hoc, operational and tactical meeting:
- Set up / participate in ad hoc and operational meetings
- Participate and provide input into tactical meetings
- Report at process and functional level
- Escalations:
- Manage and resolve escalations that have impact on critical path of service delivery
- Escalate issues that will result in significant time, scope, employee/customer or cost impacts if not resolved
- Manage and provide solutions to issues that require formal resolution
- Consumer Business Operational:
- Set up and manage project status meetings
- Review and identify key risks, issues, and dependencies and set mitigation actions
- Manage budgets
- Sign off / make decisions regarding operational changes
- Consumer Business Tactical:
- Keep abreast of global and local best practice and make recommendations on leveraging opportunities to the General Manager, Prepaid Segment;
- Provide input into the review of all projects initiated;
- Review key risks, issues, and dependencies and set mitigation actions.
- Manage budget
- Performance:
- Review performance of team activities against agreed KPIs and compliance to SLAs, make recommendations for improvement and implement approved initiatives to ensure enhanced performance of the team
- Create and monitor plan for continuous improvement
Reporting:
- Report on a monthly and quarterly basis to management relating to progress made within this sub-division and in accordance with the measurement metrics set by the organisation
- Report on an ad hoc basis on specific projects as and when necessary
Budgets:
- Manage the sub-divisional budgets in line with business objectives
- Manage project or initiative budgets in line with business objectives
- Monitor and control the budgetary needs of the prepaid solutions units
Operational Delivery:
- General:
- Manage the strategy execution process for the Prepaid segment, focusing on the high value segment,
- Ensure synergy across the functional area through effective management of inter-functional relations and activities;
- Ensure that local business requirements for key Prepaid Customer Value Management (CVM) are defined, including campaign management and measurement systems;
- Manage the implementation of marketing frameworks for the Prepaid segment and ensure it is increasing brand presence across the customers in this segment; and
- Ensure that local Prepaid customer contact rules comply within the company Group;
- Value Propositions:
- Work inter-functionally to define the company’s Prepaid segment value proposition (focused, insights based end-to-end) and collaborate within the function in bringing these value propositions to market;
- Review and provide input into the development of value propositions and business cases for up-to-date innovations product portfolios and offer recommendations to the general manager; and
- Drive and manage the implementation the company’s Prepaid segment value propositions, ensuring alignment to the company’s overall Customer Value Proposition and the company Group strategy.
- Prepaid Segment High Value:
- Provide input into and makes recommendations to the General Manager on the development of a viable prepaid segment high value frameworks (innovation, design, build and refine) targeted at the Prepaid segment,
- Drive continuous improvement across the teams’ ability to leverage data to drive marketing strategy to deliver market and regionally focused experiences;
- Ensure periodic review and updates of the company’s Prepaid segments demographic profile;
- Ensure alignment to GTM process, RACI and Governance implementation for the company;
- Implement the High value workflow / management system within the sub-function;
- Propose market research areas aimed at acquiring intelligence on the preferences and behavioural patterns of the country’s Prepaid segment, which needs to be achieved in close collaboration with business intelligence;
- Provide input to the product development community for the company and group;
- Ensure replication of products from the product development community in the company;
- Customer Experience:
- Analyse the company’s Prepaid customer information and ensure it fits with the models and metrics implemented by the company;
- Implement models and metrics at the company – including, but not limited to Net Promoter Score, micro-segmentation, chum, closed loop feedback and must win battles;
- Ensure that the blueprint for enablers to customer experience framework are suited to the Prepaid Segment at the company – including, but not limited to, real time customer management technologies, and network performance;
- Benchmark and monitor, in conjunction with Finance and other related departments, the local Prepaid customer economics (costs to serve) and business cases to ensure optimal return on investment of activities;
- Manage local reporting, metrics and Prepaid segment market insight research modelling to ensure consolidated and consistent views as it relates to the Customer Experience;
- Drive NPS/eNPS, CLF roll-out and manage dynamics for the Prepaid segment;
- Participate in the implementation of strategic initiatives locally, drive the roll out and participate in regular third-party audits; and
- Understand current business rules and operations relating to Prepaid customer experience and recommend improvements where necessary.
- Collaboration / Coordination through Joint Design Teams:
- Manage inter-functional relations to ensure synergy across the various sub-divisions;
- Liaise with the Brands and Communications division in defining effective channels for communicating approved initiatives aimed at creating awareness in the Prepaid segment;
- Ensure collaboration with other sub-functions and departments to enhance key elements of the consumer business model; and
- Ensure the team collaborates with Quality Assurance and Internal Audit teams to perform periodic quality and process audits.
Desired Skills:
- Product Management
- Go-to-Market
- Product Innovation
- Product Strategy
- Proposition Development