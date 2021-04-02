Senior Product Manager Youth Segment

Mission/ Core purpose of the Job:

To drive the effective implementation and oversight of the youth segment value propositions and the Go to Market (GTM) and experience design strategies, ensuring continuous improvement to the overall combination of services provided to the segment in order to maximize market penetration, growth, and profitability, through an enhanced customer experience

Strategy Development and Implementation

? Drive the effective implementation of OUR CLIENT’s Prepaid Segment value propositions and GTM and customer experience design strategy, with emphasis on client experience (internal and external), ensuring maximum market penetration, growth and profitability

? Provide direction, structure, business plans and support and ensure these are in line with the overall our client’s strategy, divisional goals, and market needs and requirements

Identify required resources, personnel and funding to achieve the divisional goals

Governance

Adhoc, operational and tactical meeting

? Set up / participate in adhoc and operational meetings

? Participate and provide input into tactical meetings

? Report at process and functional level

Escalations

? Manage and resolve escalations that have impact on critical path of service delivery

? Escalate issues that will result in significant time, scope, employee/customer or cost impacts if not resolved

? Manage and provide solutions to issues that require formal resolution

Consumer Business Operational

? Set up and manage project status meetings

? Review and identify key risks, issues, and dependencies and set mitigation actions

? Manage budgets

? Sign off / make decisions regarding operational changes

Consumer Business Tactical

? Keep abreast of global and local best practice and make recommendations on leveraging opportunities to the General Manager, Prepaid Segment;

? Provide input into the review of all projects initiated;

? Review key risks, issues, and dependencies and set mitigation actions.

? Manage budget

Performance

? Review performance of team activities against agreed KPIs and compliance to SLAs, make recommendations for improvement and implement approved initiatives to ensure enhanced performance of the team

? Create and monitor plan for continuous improvement

Reporting

? Report on a monthly and quarterly basis to management relating to progress made within this sub-division and in accordance with the measurement metrics set by the organisation

? Report on an ad hoc basis on specific projects as and when necessary

Budgets

? Manage the sub-divisional budgets in line with business objectives

? Manage project or initiative budgets in line with business objectives

? Monitor and control the budgetary needs of the prepaid solutions units

Operational Delivery

General:

? Manage the strategy execution process for the Prepaid segment, focusing on the customer value proposition, aligned with the GTM model;

? Ensure synergy across the functional area through effective management of inter-functional relations and activities;

? Ensure that local business requirements for key Prepaid Customer Value Management (CVM) are defined, including campaign management and measurement systems;

? Manage the implementation of marketing frameworks for the Prepaid segment and ensure it is increasing brand presence across the customers in this segment; and

? Ensure that local Prepaid customer contact rules comply within the Our client;

Value Propositions:

? Work inter-functionally to define the OUR CLIENT’s Prepaid segment value proposition (focused, insights based end-to-end) and collaborate within the function in bringing these value propositions to market;

? Review and provide input into the development of value propositions and business cases for up-to-date innovations product portfolios and offer recommendations to the general manager; and

? Drive and manage the implementation OUR CLIENT’s Prepaid segment value propositions, ensuring alignment to OUR CLIENT’s overall Customer Value Proposition and Our client strategy.

Go To Market (GTM):

? Provide input into and makes recommendations to the General Manager on the development of a viable GTM frameworks (innovation, design, build and refine) targeted at the Prepaid segment, ensuring alignment with Our client GTM strategy and driving a fast response to the market;

? Drive continuous improvement across the teams’ ability to leverage data to drive marketing strategy to deliver market and regionally focused experiences;

? Ensure periodic review and updates of OUR CLIENT’s Prepaid segments demographic profile;

? Ensure alignment to GTM process, RACI and Governance implementation for OUR CLIENT;

? Ensure quality control and maintenance of GTM artefacts (e.g. document and toolkits);

? Implement the GTM workflow / management system within the sub-function;

? Propose market research areas aimed at acquiring intelligence on the preferences and behavioural patterns of the country’s Prepaid segment, which needs to be achieved in close collaboration with business intelligence;

? Provide input to the product development community for OUR CLIENT and group;

? Ensure replication of products from the product development community in OUR CLIENT;

Customer Experience

? Analyse MNT SAs Prepaid customer information and ensure it fits with the models and metrics implemented by Our client;

? Implement models and metrics at OUR CLIENT – including, but not limited to Net Promoter Score, micro-segmentation, chum, closed loop feedback and must win battles;

? Ensure that the blueprint for enablers to customer experience framework are suited to the Prepaid Segment at OUR CLIENT – including, but not limited to, real time customer management technologies, and network performance;

? Benchmark and monitor, in conjunction with Finance and other related departments, the local Prepaid customer economics (costs to serve) and business cases to ensure optimal return on investment of activities;

? Manage local reporting, metrics and Prepaid segment market insight research modelling to ensure consolidated and consistent views as it relates to our client’s Customer Experience;

? Drive NPS/eNPS , CLF roll-out and manage dynamics for the Prepaid segment;

? Participate in the implementation of strategic initiatives locally, drive the roll out and participate in regular third-party audits; and

? Understand current business rules and operations relating to Prepaid customer experience and recommend improvements where necessary.

Collaboration / Coordination through Joint Design Teams

? Manage inter-functional relations to ensure synergy across the various sub-divisions;

? Liaise with the Brands and Communications division in defining effective channels for communicating approved initiatives aimed at creating awareness in the Prepaid segment;

? Ensure collaboration with other sub-functions and departments to enhance key elements of the consumer business model; and

? Ensure the team collaborates with Quality Assurance and Internal Audit teams to perform periodic quality and process audits.

Desired Skills:

Product Management

Product Innovation

Product Strategy

Lead Product Management

product lifecycle management

