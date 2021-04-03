Accounts Manager

- We are looking for someone with technical skills and at least 5 years of contracting experience in the roofing, air conditioning, or aluminum windows/glass and shopfront industries.
- Duties include, but are not limited to:
- Planning and Scheduling of Installation Teams
- Site Inspections and Project Meetings
- Liaison between Clients and Office
- Allocating and Deploying manpower to Achieve Targets Effectively
- Oversee the Organization and Efficiency of Teams
- Overseeing Production Planning with the Factory manager
- Admin, Reconciliation & updating claims for invoicing
- Suggest process changes to help improve Output.
- Quality Control + Health & Safety requirements.
- Drive the Teams and meet Monthly Billing Targets
Remuneration: R15 000.00 to R20 000.00 (Neg)
Send your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Accounts
- roofing
- air-con
- Building
- ventilation
- alliminium
- glass
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree