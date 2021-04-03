Accounts Manager

  • We are looking for someone with technical skills and at least 5 years of contracting experience in the roofing, air conditioning, or aluminum windows/glass and shopfront industries.
  • Duties include, but are not limited to:
  • Planning and Scheduling of Installation Teams
  • Site Inspections and Project Meetings
  • Liaison between Clients and Office
  • Allocating and Deploying manpower to Achieve Targets Effectively
  • Oversee the Organization and Efficiency of Teams
  • Overseeing Production Planning with the Factory manager
  • Admin, Reconciliation & updating claims for invoicing
  • Suggest process changes to help improve Output.
  • Quality Control + Health & Safety requirements.
  • Drive the Teams and meet Monthly Billing Targets

Remuneration: R15 000.00 to R20 000.00 (Neg)

Send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Accounts
  • roofing
  • air-con
  • Building
  • ventilation
  • alliminium
  • glass

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

