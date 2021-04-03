Our prestigious client in Sandton, has an opportunity available for a Business Intelligence and Analytics Specialist. This will be a contract position.
Requirements:
- Relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)
- Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in Financial Services and Portfolio Management environment
- Experience with SAP such as Microsoft SSIS
- Qlikview, Tableau or PowerBI experience
- Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling
- Deep understanding of predictive modeling
- Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages
- Basic programming and software development knowledge
- Advanced Excel skills
- Knowledge of data schemas
- Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power B
KPAs:
- Evaluate existing data-collecting and analytics systems
- Identify information requirements according to business needs
- Development and implementation of dashboards, analysis (including predictive), standard reports proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached
- Trend and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
- Develop mechanism to monitor critical indicators of Business Partners in order to identify transfer triggers
- Quality of emerging trends and patterns identified and interpretation of future potential meaning and impact
