Business Intelligence and Analytics Specialist

Our prestigious client in Sandton, has an opportunity available for a Business Intelligence and Analytics Specialist. This will be a contract position.

Requirements:

Relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)

Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in Financial Services and Portfolio Management environment

Experience with SAP such as Microsoft SSIS

Qlikview, Tableau or PowerBI experience

Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling

Deep understanding of predictive modeling

Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages

Basic programming and software development knowledge

Advanced Excel skills

Knowledge of data schemas

Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power B

KPAs:

Evaluate existing data-collecting and analytics systems

Identify information requirements according to business needs

Development and implementation of dashboards, analysis (including predictive), standard reports proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached

Trend and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Develop mechanism to monitor critical indicators of Business Partners in order to identify transfer triggers

Quality of emerging trends and patterns identified and interpretation of future potential meaning and impact

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

