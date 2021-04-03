Business Intelligence and Analytics Specialist

Apr 3, 2021

Our prestigious client in Sandton, has an opportunity available for a Business Intelligence and Analytics Specialist. This will be a contract position.

Requirements:

  • Relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)
  • Minimum of 5-8 years’ experience in Financial Services and Portfolio Management environment
  • Experience with SAP such as Microsoft SSIS
  • Qlikview, Tableau or PowerBI experience
  • Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling
  • Deep understanding of predictive modeling
  • Strong knowledge of SQL databases and T-SQL or SQL languages
  • Basic programming and software development knowledge
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Knowledge of data schemas
  • Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power B

KPAs:

  • Evaluate existing data-collecting and analytics systems
  • Identify information requirements according to business needs
  • Development and implementation of dashboards, analysis (including predictive), standard reports proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached
  • Trend and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
  • Develop mechanism to monitor critical indicators of Business Partners in order to identify transfer triggers
  • Quality of emerging trends and patterns identified and interpretation of future potential meaning and impact

