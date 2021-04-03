Marketing Manager (Financial Services)

Provide input into and execute on campaigns and other communication initiatives to support the overall business objectives

Experience and Qualifications:

Minimum experience: 3 – 5 years related marketing management experience preferably in the Financial services and/or short-term insurance marketing and campaign management experience

Experience in partner driven or intermediated business model: Advantageous

Thorough knowledge of media and advertising industry across multiple marketing disciplines including digital

Solid marketing experience of B2B marketing and communication

Minimum qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Communication, Marketing, Media studies, or similar

Responsibilities and work output:

Drive the company Short-term insurance’s value proposition in the intermediated channels focusing on all intermediated channels (Tied agents, Independent Financial Advisers, the company Financial Planners). To improve lead generation, conversion and overall productivity and penetration

In conjunction with business develop and implement a marketing strategy that enables profitable growth for the business

Unpack marketing strategies into tactical activity plans which supports the needs of intermediated channel and meet business objectives

Understanding and interpretation of market insights and business context to influence marketing strategy and communication plans for the intermediated channel

Regularly monitor and track marketing performance and implement strategies to address any performance gaps

Engage key business stakeholders in:

Review creative material to support advertising initiatives and drive development of new material with creative agencies

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

