Recruitment Consultant

Apr 3, 2021

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12 Senior Certificate
    -Tertirary qualification
  • 2 to 3 years’ recruitment industry experience

  • Proven track record of successful placements

  • Performance and objective driven individual

  • Deadline driven.
  • Exceptional matching abilities (spec to candidate)
  • Third language will be an advantage.
  • Ability to communicate effectively with clients and candidates.
  • Deadline Driven and willing to work under extreme pressure.
  • Use own initiative and presentation skills Duties And Responsibilities
  • Networking to ensure strong database of skills.
  • Conduct detailed, competency-based interviews (target and selection)
  • Application and knowledge of sourcing tools (Career portals, Linkedin etc.)
  • Contact candidates, establish interest and interview for relevant posit

Desired Skills:

  • Networking
  • Candidate Management
  • Interviewing
  • headhunting
  • Candidate Screening
  • Candidate Assessment

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

