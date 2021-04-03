Recruitment Consultant

REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12 Senior Certificate
-Tertirary qualification
- 2 to 3 years’ recruitment industry experience
-
Proven track record of successful placements
-
Performance and objective driven individual
- Deadline driven.
- Exceptional matching abilities (spec to candidate)
- Third language will be an advantage.
- Ability to communicate effectively with clients and candidates.
- Deadline Driven and willing to work under extreme pressure.
- Use own initiative and presentation skills Duties And Responsibilities
- Networking to ensure strong database of skills.
- Conduct detailed, competency-based interviews (target and selection)
- Application and knowledge of sourcing tools (Career portals, Linkedin etc.)
- Contact candidates, establish interest and interview for relevant posit
Desired Skills:
- Networking
- Candidate Management
- Interviewing
- headhunting
- Candidate Screening
- Candidate Assessment
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree