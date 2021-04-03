Senior Bookkeeper at GreenTech Machinery

We are looking for a diligent and precise Senior Bookkeeper who thrives working in a dynamic environment and can sustain lots of pressure.

Ideal Profile

Small Company experience – 20-50 staff / 30-150m turnover

Between the ages of 35-50

Good communicator

Pedantic

Precise

Tough-minded

Curiosity (wanting to know everything)

Live nearby our offices in Randburg (5-40km radius)

Must have business acumen

Ideally have experience in the implementation and integration of ERP/Accounting System

Job Description

Provide support to the finance department with routine bookkeeping duties paying special attention to accounts payable and receivable. Handle general ledgers and major account reconciliations along with managing journal entry postings and creating financial quality reports. Resolve financial issues and handle daily monitoring of cash flow. Provide support to company Leadership as Personal Assistant.

As the Bookkeeper; you will contribute towards the achievement of profit target through accurate and timeous bookkeeping.

As a Bookkeeper, you will responsible for the following:

Full Accounting Function up to Financial Statements,

Income Statements and Management Accounts,

Prepare Forecasted and Budget monthly Financial Management Accounts,

Prepare weekly And Monthly Cash Flow Forecast/Projections,

Balance Sheet And Trial Balance Recons,

Budgeting and Forecasts,

Maintaining Fixed Asset register,

Preparing monthly management reports,

Record all transactions,

Ensure bank statements, payments, and transactions are allocated,

Ensure that all petty cash expenses checked and captured

Handle queries,

Process journals,

Daily banking process,

Provide input to the cash flow and budgeting process,

Assist in preparation of group bank recon,

Accounts receivable and payable,

Prepare and process invoices through a company designed general ledger system,

Reconcile bank statement and review payroll records,

Prepare ledger entries on a daily basis and post-financial data in the company system,

Prepare and distribute periodical statements,

Handle petty cash and expense reports

Ensure bank statements, payments, and transactions are allocated

Keep records of invoices and tax payments

Manage company’s liabilities (e.g. insurance premium)

Identify and address account discrepancies

Create and update spreadsheets of daily transactions

Review and process reimbursements

Submission of SARS returns (VAT, Emp201 & 501, SARS Clearance),

Processing of Costings (Imports),

Qualifications

National Diploma in Accounting and or Business Administration Degree

Requirements

More than 5 years experience

Attention to detail

Computer literacy

Verbal and written articulacy

Professional discretion

Efficiency

Strong organizational skills

Proficient in Microsoft Applications

Advance Excel skills are a preference

Candidate must live in close proximity of our offices in Randburg

Salary and Benefits

Competitive Basic Salary + Medical Aid + Provident Fund + Performance Bonus Incentive

Desired Skills:

Journal Entries

Year End Accounts

Trial Balance

Year End Closing

VAT

Bank Reconciliation

Accounting system

Accounting software

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Bookkeeping

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are industry leaders in Plastics Machinery Sales and Servicing. We represent, install, repair and service high-quality European plastics machinery, equipment, and systems. We are a purpose-driven and values-based organization.

Our purpose is partnership; partnership with our customers to ensure that their business is successful through the solutions and services we provide them with, partnership with our people to ensure that their working environment is both purposeful and fun, and finally partnership with the brands/agencies we represent to ensure that we build both their brand and their footprint in Southern and Eastern Africa.

Our Values are; 1) Service Excellence, 2) Business is a Team Sport, 3) A Working Environment that is Respectful, Purposeful, and Fun, 4) Learning and Growth, 5) Giving back

Learn more/Apply for this position