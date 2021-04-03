Service Desk Agent

3 month contract

Description:

The Service Desk Agent is the first point of contact for clients and vendors, accountable for taking calls, chat requests or tickets and handling resulting incidents or service requests applying standard operating procedures, in line with expectations of the role.

“Responds to in-bound, routine customer telephone inquiries regarding products, services, order status, and other general questions. Typically uses scripted dialogue and may escalate inquiry to product support, billing, sales or return/repair. Logs calls and updates customer account records. At higher levels, may be asked to provide responses to submitted questions throughout-bound calling. Survey Tip: Employees reported to this position are typically first tier customer support, with a narrow scope of responsibility.”

Job Description

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Receive, log, validate and diagnose client requests, on full range of products and services offered, applying agreed service level agreements leveraging standard tools, platforms and processes

Uses MS product and process knowledge along with discretion to respond to tickets

Provide client with a first call resolution, where possible, leveraging standard operating procedures or work instructions. Build knowledge articles, or flag the need for such content, when relevant articles are not available

Provide timely updates to clients, when requested, on any pending requests or tickets.

Work closely with resolver groups, and other functions, to ensure timely updates are sent to client

Produce breach and ageing reports for tickets opened by service desk

Identify gaps and short comings in the current processes, procedures, services and provide recommendations for improvement

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Ability to work under guidance

Ambitious self-starter

Ability to use sound judgement to escalate an issue to a higher level

Methodical in approach to ticket resolution

Demonstrates ability to interact with a variety of stakeholders

Demonstrates required integrity to ensure excellent client service and retention

Demonstrates the attributes of professionals

Excellent attention to detail and client focused

Strong and effective verbal and written communication skills

Requirements:

We require a Desktop contractor to start immediately in the Desktop team based in Cape Town.

Contract is 3 months with possible extension for 3months.

Onsite Cape Town

No remote work from home / alternative location

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in Desktop area

Shift rotation: 7am – 4pm / 9-6pm it will be based on the need but should be a weekly rotation.

Main focus areas: Setup of Machines (Desktop and Laptop), Hardware and Software supports.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] – replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

