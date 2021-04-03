Superintendent Domestic & Sexual Offences Inve

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an opportunity available for a Superintendent Domestic and Sexual Offences Investigations.

Requirements:

Be in possession of a National Diploma in in Forensic Welfare or National Diploma Policing.

Have Grade A registration with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) or the ability to obtain one.

Have at least 5 years’ experience in the investigation of criminal cases related to family violence, sexual offence, and child abuse

Be in possession of a learner achievement certificate relevant to all three firearms (Basic Firearm; Business Purpose; Regulation 21).

Be in possession of a firearm competency certificate issued by the SAPS as per the new Firearm Control Act, Act 60 of 2000.

Be proficient in Microsoft Office Packages

Successfully undergo a security screening and clearance, with no criminal record and judgements

Be willing to travel extensively and to work extended hours when required

KPAs:

To respond and investigate reported cases of family violence, child protection and sexual offences to ensure the safety and security of victims and their family members

Assist in the designing and initiating of processes and procedures to manage a victim support programme within the Victim Support Centre

Coordinate the effective functioning of the Victim Support Centre

Investigate registered cases of Family Violence, Sexual Offences and Child Abuse

Attend court sessions and provide evidence as a witness

Assist in the development of suitable plans to secure victims (incl. their movement to a place of Safety)

