Superintendent Domestic & Sexual Offences Inve

Apr 3, 2021

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an opportunity available for a Superintendent Domestic and Sexual Offences Investigations.

Requirements:

  • Be in possession of a National Diploma in in Forensic Welfare or National Diploma Policing.
  • Have Grade A registration with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) or the ability to obtain one.
  • Have at least 5 years’ experience in the investigation of criminal cases related to family violence, sexual offence, and child abuse
  • Be in possession of a learner achievement certificate relevant to all three firearms (Basic Firearm; Business Purpose; Regulation 21).
  • Be in possession of a firearm competency certificate issued by the SAPS as per the new Firearm Control Act, Act 60 of 2000.
  • Be proficient in Microsoft Office Packages
  • Successfully undergo a security screening and clearance, with no criminal record and judgements
  • Be willing to travel extensively and to work extended hours when required

KPAs:

  • To respond and investigate reported cases of family violence, child protection and sexual offences to ensure the safety and security of victims and their family members
  • Assist in the designing and initiating of processes and procedures to manage a victim support programme within the Victim Support Centre
  • Coordinate the effective functioning of the Victim Support Centre
  • Investigate registered cases of Family Violence, Sexual Offences and Child Abuse
  • Attend court sessions and provide evidence as a witness
  • Assist in the development of suitable plans to secure victims (incl. their movement to a place of Safety)

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position