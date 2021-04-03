Superintendent Domestic & Sexual Offences Inve

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an opportunity available for a Superintendent Domestic and Sexual Offences Investigations.
Requirements:
- Be in possession of a National Diploma in in Forensic Welfare or National Diploma Policing.
- Have Grade A registration with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) or the ability to obtain one.
- Have at least 5 years’ experience in the investigation of criminal cases related to family violence, sexual offence, and child abuse
- Be in possession of a learner achievement certificate relevant to all three firearms (Basic Firearm; Business Purpose; Regulation 21).
- Be in possession of a firearm competency certificate issued by the SAPS as per the new Firearm Control Act, Act 60 of 2000.
- Be proficient in Microsoft Office Packages
- Successfully undergo a security screening and clearance, with no criminal record and judgements
- Be willing to travel extensively and to work extended hours when required
KPAs:
- To respond and investigate reported cases of family violence, child protection and sexual offences to ensure the safety and security of victims and their family members
- Assist in the designing and initiating of processes and procedures to manage a victim support programme within the Victim Support Centre
- Coordinate the effective functioning of the Victim Support Centre
- Investigate registered cases of Family Violence, Sexual Offences and Child Abuse
- Attend court sessions and provide evidence as a witness
- Assist in the development of suitable plans to secure victims (incl. their movement to a place of Safety)
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.