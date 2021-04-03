Technical Sales Representative

Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Diploma in Marketing, Sales or Technical – advantageous
- At least 3 – 5 years sales experience in the air-conditioning and related industries
- Candidates must have good communication skills
- Valid Driver’s License
- Must be prepared to travel
- Computer proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)
Duties and Responsibilities:
New Business Development
- Identify potential customers
- Generate Leads
- Introductions to prospective clients
- Quotes on inquiries/convert to orders
Customer Education
- Advise customers on possible solutions relating to products and application
- Provide accurate advice to the client regarding product application
Existing Business Retention
- Contact clients on the company database
- Quote on inquiries
- Convert quotes to orders
Product Knowledge
- Know your competitors and their products
- Stay current with company product information
Sales
- Makes appointments with clients
- Make follow-up calls on open quotes
- Visits with customers
- Generate quotes
- Convert quotes to orders
- Meet Sales Targets
- Sales of products to win new Tenders
Send your cv to
Desired Skills:
- Sales Rep
- Sales
- lead
- Admin
- Marketing
- Building
- glass
- alliminium
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree