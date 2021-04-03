Technical Sales Representative

Apr 3, 2021

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma in Marketing, Sales or Technical – advantageous
  • At least 3 – 5 years sales experience in the air-conditioning and related industries
  • Candidates must have good communication skills
  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Must be prepared to travel
  • Computer proficiency in MS Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)

Duties and Responsibilities:

New Business Development

  • Identify potential customers
  • Generate Leads
  • Introductions to prospective clients
  • Quotes on inquiries/convert to orders

Customer Education

  • Advise customers on possible solutions relating to products and application
  • Provide accurate advice to the client regarding product application

Existing Business Retention

  • Contact clients on the company database
  • Quote on inquiries
  • Convert quotes to orders

Product Knowledge

  • Know your competitors and their products
  • Stay current with company product information

Sales

  • Makes appointments with clients
  • Make follow-up calls on open quotes
  • Visits with customers
  • Generate quotes
  • Convert quotes to orders
  • Meet Sales Targets
  • Sales of products to win new Tenders

Send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Rep
  • Sales
  • lead
  • Admin
  • Marketing
  • Building
  • glass
  • alliminium

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

