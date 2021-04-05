Cetnre Manager at Drake International

Responsible for the management of the Centre. Ensure investment growth and maximum income of Centre through effective Centre management and asset control. Develops related budgets, oversees leasing contracts, procures services, handles third party service contracts, and directs maintenance procedures. Ensures that all buildings, grounds, and equipment are well maintained and in optimal working condition. Develops and implements departmental policies and procedures and ensures that all operations are in accordance with established health and safety regulations. Ensures that services purchased are of acceptable quality at the least possible cost. Keeps Senior Management well informed of area activities and significant problems. Trains, directs, and appraises assigned personnel.

About The Employer:

DRAKE INTERNATIONAL

Learn more/Apply for this position