Our client based in the West Rand is looking for an Account Manager to retain existing clients and key customers, as well as achieving assigned sales targets. To manage expectations and oversee that a client’s needs are met in a timely fashion
Qualification/ Experience
- Grade 12 is non-negotiable
- Diploma/Degree will be advantageous
- 3-5 Years Sales experience in an FMCG environment
- 3-5 years’ experience in same position
- Experience in formulating and negotiating trade agreements
- Microsoft office, Syspro, Qlik Sense experience will be advantageous
- Driver’s license is essential
- Knowledge of the FMCG industry will be an advantage
Competencies
- Goal oriented
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical
- Communication
- Computer skills
- Pro-active
- Stress Tolerance and ability to overcome setbacks
- Good interpersonal skills
- Leadership and motivational abilities
- Conflict management
Responsibilities
- Calculate rate of sale and negotiate orders with buyers accordingly
- Manage stock levels, expiry dates and returns in store
- Monitor and communicate pricing to Key accounts
- Negotiate promotional activity
- Implement promotional plans
- Communicate product range changes to management and Key accounts
- Monitor target achievements
- Negotiate in-store shelf space
- Use deals provided by Key accounts to negotiate deals at buyer level
- Manage process of sell in prior to price increases and expiry
- Address all pricing and delivery issues
- Sell new lines in to stores
- Negotiate ad hoc displays
- Negotiate forward share in relation to market share
- Ensure shelf health is maintained according to Perfect outlet standards
- Assist all teams to meet financial targets and growth objectives
- Help management with company-wide strategic planning
- Upsell a company’s services and solutions
- Ensure customer records are maintained
- Ensure opposition and trade information is communicated according to company requirements
- Ensure price surveys are completed on time
- Ensure records of all company equipment or assets are up to date
- Keep returns records up to date
- Ensure a good working relationship is maintained with both management and floor staff in stores
- Communicate all issues and provide solutions where possible
- Follow the call cycles and communicate any changes to customers
- Handle all queries in a professional and effective manner
- Always adhere to store policies and procedures
- Establish and maintain a professional relationship with clients
- Coordinate with various teams so that the customer’s expectations are met
- Continue their assessment of a client’s needs and business objectives
- Help develop initiatives to increase customer satisfaction and retention
- Manage a client’s projects from beginning to end
- Take a client’s requirements and assist with plans to meet those requirement
- Managing food safety
- Ensuring Quality regarding food products
- Ensure and be part of Health and safety
- Asset management
- Ensure and be part of the environmental management
