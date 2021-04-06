Account Manager

Our client based in the West Rand is looking for an Account Manager to retain existing clients and key customers, as well as achieving assigned sales targets. To manage expectations and oversee that a client’s needs are met in a timely fashion

Qualification/ Experience

Grade 12 is non-negotiable

Diploma/Degree will be advantageous

3-5 Years Sales experience in an FMCG environment

3-5 years’ experience in same position

Experience in formulating and negotiating trade agreements

Microsoft office, Syspro, Qlik Sense experience will be advantageous

Driver’s license is essential

Knowledge of the FMCG industry will be an advantage

Competencies

Goal oriented

Attention to Detail

Analytical

Communication

Computer skills

Pro-active

Stress Tolerance and ability to overcome setbacks

Good interpersonal skills

Leadership and motivational abilities

Conflict management

Responsibilities

Calculate rate of sale and negotiate orders with buyers accordingly

Manage stock levels, expiry dates and returns in store

Monitor and communicate pricing to Key accounts

Negotiate promotional activity

Implement promotional plans

Communicate product range changes to management and Key accounts

Monitor target achievements

Negotiate in-store shelf space

Use deals provided by Key accounts to negotiate deals at buyer level

Manage process of sell in prior to price increases and expiry

Address all pricing and delivery issues

Sell new lines in to stores

Negotiate ad hoc displays

Negotiate forward share in relation to market share

Ensure shelf health is maintained according to Perfect outlet standards

Assist all teams to meet financial targets and growth objectives

Help management with company-wide strategic planning

Upsell a company’s services and solutions

Ensure customer records are maintained

Ensure opposition and trade information is communicated according to company requirements

Ensure price surveys are completed on time

Ensure records of all company equipment or assets are up to date

Keep returns records up to date

Ensure a good working relationship is maintained with both management and floor staff in stores

Communicate all issues and provide solutions where possible

Follow the call cycles and communicate any changes to customers

Handle all queries in a professional and effective manner

Always adhere to store policies and procedures

Establish and maintain a professional relationship with clients

Coordinate with various teams so that the customer’s expectations are met

Continue their assessment of a client’s needs and business objectives

Help develop initiatives to increase customer satisfaction and retention

Manage a client’s projects from beginning to end

Take a client’s requirements and assist with plans to meet those requirement

Managing food safety

Ensuring Quality regarding food products

Ensure and be part of Health and safety

Asset management

Ensure and be part of the environmental management

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position