Area Sales Executive at The Unlimited

We are an authorized financial services provider looking to appoint a new area sales executive in the Upington Area, in efforts to maximize sales in our governemnt client portfolio.

The successful candidate needs to have at least 3 years of Face to Face sales experience, and must reside IN OR within a 150 km radius of the Upington area.

Requirements:

matric certificate (non negotiable)

Tertirary qualification in Business (advantageous)

own reliable vehicle (non negotiable)

Excellent communication skills

Excellent presentation skills

a proven track record in prospecting for new business as well as meeting and exceeding sales targets

experience in territory planning, and diary management

excellent knowledge of the Eastern cape Area

Closing and negotiation skills

willingness to travel on weekly road trips

If you meet the above requirements please get in touch with our recruitment team. Kindly submit your most recent CV for consideration.

Please note if you do not hear back from us within 2 weeks kindly consider your application non succesful.

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

presentation skills

New Business Development

closing

meeting sales targets

Learn more/Apply for this position