AWS Cloud DevOps Engineer – Melrose Arch – R650K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A specialised software development company is currently looking for an innovative AWS Cloud DevOps Engineer to provide cyber security expertise in the analysis, assessment, development, and evaluation of security solutions and architectures to secure cloud applications, operating systems, databases, and networks per best practice. APPLY URGENTLY!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering related field or equivalent work experience

Minimum of 5 years IT/IS security operations experience

Minimum 2 years of software development/coding experience

CI/CD – Deployment pipeline experience (Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform)

Familiarity with REST API design

DevOps container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Puppet, etc.)

Deep knowledge of AWS

A keen interest in new technologies and open source

Responsibilities:

Identity and Access Management, Identity Federation / SSO

SIEM and audit logging, aggregation, analysis, and remediation

Threat and Vulnerability Detection & Remediation

Management of Security Groups and ACLs, Perimeter security (Egress / Ingress)

Data-in-Transit / Certificate Management, Data-at-Rest / Key/Secret Management

Metrics collection, aggregation, and visualization

Ensure that workloads follow security and governance standards

Participate in efforts that enhance the company’s security policies and standards

Stay current on emerging security threats, vulnerabilities and controls

Identify processes/procedures for how to handle a cloud security incident, including forensic isolation and mitigation with Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR/IR) teams

Provides architecture & systems engineering consulting to other IT and business teams

Automate security controls, data and processes to provide better metrics and operational support

