AWS Cloud DevOps Engineer – Melrose Arch – R650K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A specialised software development company is currently looking for an innovative AWS Cloud DevOps Engineer to provide cyber security expertise in the analysis, assessment, development, and evaluation of security solutions and architectures to secure cloud applications, operating systems, databases, and networks per best practice. APPLY URGENTLY!
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or engineering related field or equivalent work experience
- Minimum of 5 years IT/IS security operations experience
- Minimum 2 years of software development/coding experience
- CI/CD – Deployment pipeline experience (Jenkins, Ansible, Terraform)
- Familiarity with REST API design
- DevOps container/orchestration tools (Kubernetes, Docker, Puppet, etc.)
- Deep knowledge of AWS
- A keen interest in new technologies and open source
Responsibilities:
- Identity and Access Management, Identity Federation / SSO
- SIEM and audit logging, aggregation, analysis, and remediation
- Threat and Vulnerability Detection & Remediation
- Management of Security Groups and ACLs, Perimeter security (Egress / Ingress)
- Data-in-Transit / Certificate Management, Data-at-Rest / Key/Secret Management
- Metrics collection, aggregation, and visualization
- Ensure that workloads follow security and governance standards
- Participate in efforts that enhance the company’s security policies and standards
- Stay current on emerging security threats, vulnerabilities and controls
- Identify processes/procedures for how to handle a cloud security incident, including forensic isolation and mitigation with Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR/IR) teams
- Provides architecture & systems engineering consulting to other IT and business teams
- Automate security controls, data and processes to provide better metrics and operational support
