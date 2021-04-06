AZURE Cloud Engineer – R900k PA – ROSEBANK at E-Merge IT Recruitment

A JSE listed entity dominating in the financial market is looking for an Azure Cloud Engineer with great potential to join their technically seasoned team of developers. You will independently manage a small number of products or work streams relating to the design and implementation of Cloud solutions, operating across a number of Service Teams within SBSA and be able to explore your technical capabilities within an environment that prioritizes employee satisfaction and rewards innovation.

If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, this is for you! Join a team that encourages your skills and knowledge growth in an efficient and vibrant environment. SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!!

Requirements:

Payments

Azure

Java and or C#

.NetCore

Azure SQL

Python

Cloud IaaS

Cloud PaaS

C/ C++/ Perl

Reference Number for this position is GZ52678 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a salary of R900k per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Other Architecture & Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

