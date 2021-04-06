BAU Consultant at iCore

Looking for a BAU(Business As Usual) consultant at one of our client locations in South Africa with the following skillset:

4+ years relevant experience.

3+ years of telecommunications experience.

Telecommunication IT domain experience will be advantageous.

Knowledgeable with global trends for the platforms in telecommunications and advise the client on how these disciplines can be applied to its environment

. Duties:

Development across the following platforms:

o Oracle PL/SQL

o OBIEE

o Power BI

o Hive -SQL for Big Data

o Linux (Bash Scripting)

o Microsoft SSAS

o Oracle Apex

o Informatica, IDQ, EDC, and Axon

o Oracle PL/SQL o OBIEE o Power BI o Hive -SQL for Big Data o Linux (Bash Scripting) o Microsoft SSAS o Oracle Apex o Informatica, IDQ, EDC, and Axon Leverage the investment client has made in the Big Data, SSAS, Power BI, and OBIEE Environment.

Knowledgeable with global trends for the platforms in telecommunications and advise Client on how these disciplines can be applied to its environment.

Development standards should be put in place for all the environments. These need to be agreed upon with client management. The developers need to work according to these standards.

Deliverables and timelines need to be clearly managed and communicated with client management.

The development will include:

o Data analysis, data mart design, and development

o Code enhancements

o Microsoft SSAS cube development

o Report development through Power BI and OBIEE

o Oracle Apex development.

o Integration services.

o Documentation – All documentation should be maintained and kept up to date on wiki:

? Data mart designs

? Integration services

? Project documentation

o Application L2/L3 support.

o Conform and adhere to client system development life cycle processes.

o On-going maintenance to existing Marts.

o Project reviews, closure, and handover to operational teams.

if you are interested and suitable for this position please submit your application with word format CV.

Desired Skills:

Big Data

SSAS

Power BI

OBIEE

INFORMATICA

Oracle Pl/Sql

IDQ

EDC

AXON

Linux (Bash Scripting)

Oracle Apex

HIVE-SQL

Consulting

Technical Consulting

Solution Deployment

Solution Implementation

Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position