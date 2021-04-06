BAU Consultant at iCore

Looking for a BAU(Business As Usual) consultant at one of our client locations in South Africa with the following skillset:
- 4+ years relevant experience.
- 3+ years of telecommunications experience.
- Telecommunication IT domain experience will be advantageous.
- Knowledgeable with global trends for the platforms in telecommunications and advise the client on how these disciplines can be applied to its environment
- . Duties:
- Development across the following platforms:
o Oracle PL/SQL
o OBIEE
o Power BI
o Hive -SQL for Big Data
o Linux (Bash Scripting)
o Microsoft SSAS
o Oracle Apex
o Informatica, IDQ, EDC, and Axon
- Leverage the investment client has made in the Big Data, SSAS, Power BI, and OBIEE Environment.
- Knowledgeable with global trends for the platforms in telecommunications and advise Client on how these disciplines can be applied to its environment.
- Development standards should be put in place for all the environments. These need to be agreed upon with client management. The developers need to work according to these standards.
- Deliverables and timelines need to be clearly managed and communicated with client management.
- The development will include:
o Data analysis, data mart design, and development
o Code enhancements
o Microsoft SSAS cube development
o Report development through Power BI and OBIEE
o Oracle Apex development.
o Integration services.
o Documentation – All documentation should be maintained and kept up to date on wiki:
? Data mart designs
? Integration services
? Project documentation
o Application L2/L3 support.
o Conform and adhere to client system development life cycle processes.
o On-going maintenance to existing Marts.
o Project reviews, closure, and handover to operational teams.
if you are interested and suitable for this position please submit your application with word format CV.
Desired Skills:
- Big Data
- SSAS
- Power BI
- OBIEE
- INFORMATICA
- Oracle Pl/Sql
- IDQ
- EDC
- AXON
- Linux (Bash Scripting)
- Oracle Apex
- HIVE-SQL
- Consulting
- Technical Consulting
- Solution Deployment
- Solution Implementation
- Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma