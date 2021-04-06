BAU Consultant at iCore

Apr 6, 2021

Looking for a BAU(Business As Usual) consultant at one of our client locations in South Africa with the following skillset:

  • 4+ years relevant experience.
  • 3+ years of telecommunications experience.
  • Telecommunication IT domain experience will be advantageous.
  • Knowledgeable with global trends for the platforms in telecommunications and advise the client on how these disciplines can be applied to its environment
  • . Duties:
  • Development across the following platforms:
    o Oracle PL/SQL
    o OBIEE
    o Power BI
    o Hive -SQL for Big Data
    o Linux (Bash Scripting)
    o Microsoft SSAS
    o Oracle Apex
    o Informatica, IDQ, EDC, and Axon
  • Leverage the investment client has made in the Big Data, SSAS, Power BI, and OBIEE Environment.
  • Knowledgeable with global trends for the platforms in telecommunications and advise Client on how these disciplines can be applied to its environment.
  • Development standards should be put in place for all the environments. These need to be agreed upon with client management. The developers need to work according to these standards.
  • Deliverables and timelines need to be clearly managed and communicated with client management.
  • The development will include:
    o Data analysis, data mart design, and development
    o Code enhancements
    o Microsoft SSAS cube development
    o Report development through Power BI and OBIEE
    o Oracle Apex development.
    o Integration services.
    o Documentation – All documentation should be maintained and kept up to date on wiki:
    ? Data mart designs
    ? Integration services
    ? Project documentation
    o Application L2/L3 support.
    o Conform and adhere to client system development life cycle processes.
    o On-going maintenance to existing Marts.
    o Project reviews, closure, and handover to operational teams.

if you are interested and suitable for this position please submit your application with word format CV.

Desired Skills:

  • Big Data
  • SSAS
  • Power BI
  • OBIEE
  • INFORMATICA
  • Oracle Pl/Sql
  • IDQ
  • EDC
  • AXON
  • Linux (Bash Scripting)
  • Oracle Apex
  • HIVE-SQL
  • Consulting
  • Technical Consulting
  • Solution Deployment
  • Solution Implementation
  • Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

