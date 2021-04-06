Big Data Administrator (Intermediate)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for an Intermediate Big Data Administrator to join their team.
Education and Experience
- · BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification
- · 2 years’ experience in a Chief Technology Office working on the Big Data environment
- · Cloudera|Hortonworks|Linux (RedHat) Certification – advantageous
- · Understanding of and experience in distributed architecture working with Python, JVM and multithreading
- · Good experience in partitioning and sharding
- · Good experience in Datacenter architecture and processes working on racks, servers and wiring
- · Good understanding of network – topology, VLANs, switches, routers including firewalls (Kerberos, PKI)
- · Experience working with AD forest and LDAP including strong operating systems such as Linux (RedHat)
- · A good grasp of Cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS) architecture, provisioning and operating
- · Experience and knowledge of tools such as HBase, HDFS, Spark, Map Reduce, Zookeeper, YARN, Kafka, NiFi
- · Strong experience in TCP, UDP, multicast
- · Entry level knowledge of containers (Kubernetes and Docker)
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted