Big Data Administrator (Intermediate)

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for an Intermediate Big Data Administrator to join their team.

Education and Experience

· BSc Computer Science or equivalent 3-year IT qualification

· 2 years’ experience in a Chief Technology Office working on the Big Data environment

· Cloudera|Hortonworks|Linux (RedHat) Certification – advantageous

· Understanding of and experience in distributed architecture working with Python, JVM and multithreading

· Good experience in partitioning and sharding

· Good experience in Datacenter architecture and processes working on racks, servers and wiring

· Good understanding of network – topology, VLANs, switches, routers including firewalls (Kerberos, PKI)

· Experience working with AD forest and LDAP including strong operating systems such as Linux (RedHat)

· A good grasp of Cloud infrastructure (preferably AWS) architecture, provisioning and operating

· Experience and knowledge of tools such as HBase, HDFS, Spark, Map Reduce, Zookeeper, YARN, Kafka, NiFi

· Strong experience in TCP, UDP, multicast

· Entry level knowledge of containers (Kubernetes and Docker)

