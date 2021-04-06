Big Data Administrator

Duties:

Perform all duties assigned by the Administrators or Engineers in the team

Installation of Cloudera components

Monitoring the environment

Configuring users and roles

Configuring NiFi flows

Ingesting data in the cluster utilizing the designed data pipeline

Setting up relevant data science frameworks

Initial troubleshooting of issues

Education:

Matric

BSc Computer Science

Experience:

1 year experience in a Technology environment working on System Infrastructure

Datacenter architecture and processes – entry level knowledge

Network (topology, VLANs, switches, routers etc.) – entry level knowledge

AD forest and LDAP – entry level knowledge

Virtualization – entry level knowledge

Linux OS – good knowledge and experience

Level of knowledge and understanding about any Cloudera components, any non SQL DB, any relational DB, NiFi or any messaging middleware would be a major plus

Linux REDHAT Certification – advantageous

Desired Skills:

VLAN

switches

routers

LDAP

AD forest

virtualization

Linux OS

Cloudera

infrastructure

Big Data

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Reputable company in Johannesburg seeks to employ a BSc graduate, within 1 years solid Big Data Administration experience.

