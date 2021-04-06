Big Data Administrator

Apr 6, 2021

Duties:

  • Perform all duties assigned by the Administrators or Engineers in the team
  • Installation of Cloudera components
  • Monitoring the environment
  • Configuring users and roles
  • Configuring NiFi flows
  • Ingesting data in the cluster utilizing the designed data pipeline
  • Setting up relevant data science frameworks
  • Initial troubleshooting of issues

Education:

  • Matric
  • BSc Computer Science

Experience:

  • 1 year experience in a Technology environment working on System Infrastructure
  • Datacenter architecture and processes – entry level knowledge
  • Network (topology, VLANs, switches, routers etc.) – entry level knowledge
  • AD forest and LDAP – entry level knowledge
  • Virtualization – entry level knowledge
  • Linux OS – good knowledge and experience
  • Level of knowledge and understanding about any Cloudera components, any non SQL DB, any relational DB, NiFi or any messaging middleware would be a major plus
  • Linux REDHAT Certification – advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • VLAN
  • switches
  • routers
  • LDAP
  • AD forest
  • virtualization
  • Linux OS
  • Cloudera
  • infrastructure
  • Big Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Reputable company in Johannesburg seeks to employ a BSc graduate, within 1 years solid Big Data Administration experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position