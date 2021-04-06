Big Data Administrator

Duties:
- Perform all duties assigned by the Administrators or Engineers in the team
- Installation of Cloudera components
- Monitoring the environment
- Configuring users and roles
- Configuring NiFi flows
- Ingesting data in the cluster utilizing the designed data pipeline
- Setting up relevant data science frameworks
- Initial troubleshooting of issues
Education:
- Matric
- BSc Computer Science
Experience:
- 1 year experience in a Technology environment working on System Infrastructure
- Datacenter architecture and processes – entry level knowledge
- Network (topology, VLANs, switches, routers etc.) – entry level knowledge
- AD forest and LDAP – entry level knowledge
- Virtualization – entry level knowledge
- Linux OS – good knowledge and experience
- Level of knowledge and understanding about any Cloudera components, any non SQL DB, any relational DB, NiFi or any messaging middleware would be a major plus
- Linux REDHAT Certification – advantageous
Desired Skills:
- VLAN
- switches
- routers
- LDAP
- AD forest
- virtualization
- Linux OS
- Cloudera
- infrastructure
- Big Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Reputable company in Johannesburg seeks to employ a BSc graduate, within 1 years solid Big Data Administration experience.