Business Development Applications Engineer

An established global industrial company requires the above to develop the power business within the Southern African region.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Relevant Electrical Engineering Qualification.
- Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience essential.
- Mining, Construction and Critical Application knowledge (+150 KVA to 5 MVA installations).
- Systems integration.
- Strong technical knowledge (Sizing, Synchronisation and Application knowledge).
- Previous generator sales and market development experience preferred.
- Must have basic design and project engineering experience.
- Excellent communication and presentational skills are essential.
- Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Must be willing to travel.
- E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Business development to increase the market share within the Southern Africa region.
- Developing and managing the large speciality (IPP) power projects within the division.
- Identifying new business and application opportunities for mobile hybrid power solutions.
- Meeting sales and revenue targets as part of the team and as set out for the business area.
- Promoting the company image, service, spares and sales.
- Advising and training distributors and customers on latest products, applications and technology trends.
- Liaising with Business Managers, Distributors, Product Managers, Logistics and Service.
- Identifying new potential customers and projects.
- Handling all aspects of the electrical systems integration.
- Offering technical support and customer service.
- Handling contract negotiation.
- Completing tenders and working on site.
- Providing solutions to product queries.
- Managing and delivering on technical queries regarding specialised existing and new products.
- Ensuring good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to clients.
- Liaising and attending meetings with customers and addressing any queries.
- E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.