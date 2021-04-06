Business Development Applications Engineer

Apr 6, 2021

An established global industrial company requires the above to develop the power business within the Southern African region.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Relevant Electrical Engineering Qualification.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience essential.
  • Mining, Construction and Critical Application knowledge (+150 KVA to 5 MVA installations).
  • Systems integration.
  • Strong technical knowledge (Sizing, Synchronisation and Application knowledge).
  • Previous generator sales and market development experience preferred.
  • Must have basic design and project engineering experience.
  • Excellent communication and presentational skills are essential.
  • Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
  • Must be willing to travel.
  • E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Business development to increase the market share within the Southern Africa region.
  • Developing and managing the large speciality (IPP) power projects within the division.
  • Identifying new business and application opportunities for mobile hybrid power solutions.
  • Meeting sales and revenue targets as part of the team and as set out for the business area.
  • Promoting the company image, service, spares and sales.
  • Advising and training distributors and customers on latest products, applications and technology trends.
  • Liaising with Business Managers, Distributors, Product Managers, Logistics and Service.
  • Identifying new potential customers and projects.
  • Handling all aspects of the electrical systems integration.
  • Offering technical support and customer service.
  • Handling contract negotiation.
  • Completing tenders and working on site.
  • Providing solutions to product queries.
  • Managing and delivering on technical queries regarding specialised existing and new products.
  • Ensuring good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to clients.
  • Liaising and attending meetings with customers and addressing any queries.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

