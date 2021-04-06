Business Development Applications Engineer

An established global industrial company requires the above to develop the power business within the Southern African region.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Relevant Electrical Engineering Qualification.

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience essential.

Mining, Construction and Critical Application knowledge (+150 KVA to 5 MVA installations).

Systems integration.

Strong technical knowledge (Sizing, Synchronisation and Application knowledge).

Previous generator sales and market development experience preferred.

Must have basic design and project engineering experience.

Excellent communication and presentational skills are essential.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Must be willing to travel.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Business development to increase the market share within the Southern Africa region.

Developing and managing the large speciality (IPP) power projects within the division.

Identifying new business and application opportunities for mobile hybrid power solutions.

Meeting sales and revenue targets as part of the team and as set out for the business area.

Promoting the company image, service, spares and sales.

Advising and training distributors and customers on latest products, applications and technology trends.

Liaising with Business Managers, Distributors, Product Managers, Logistics and Service.

Identifying new potential customers and projects.

Handling all aspects of the electrical systems integration.

Offering technical support and customer service.

Handling contract negotiation.

Completing tenders and working on site.

Providing solutions to product queries.

Managing and delivering on technical queries regarding specialised existing and new products.

Ensuring good product knowledge to ensure all benefits are communicated to clients.

Liaising and attending meetings with customers and addressing any queries.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

