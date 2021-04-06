Business Intelligence Developer – Parktown – R390K PA CTC (NEG) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Excellent opportunity for a Junior to Intermediate level Business Intelligence Developer to join a well-established financial services business specialising in both long and short term insurance solutions…

Utilising tools across the MSBI / SQL Server stack, you’ll add value through developing robust ETL and reporting solutions.

Requirements:

Relevant 3-year Degree OR Diploma (i.e., BSc Computer Science)

2+ years’ experience in similar, Business Intelligence / Data Analytics focused positions.

Must have strong technical skills / knowledge in:

SQL Server

T-SQL (writing complex queries, stored procedures etc…)

SSRS & Power BI

SSIS / ETL Development

Ideal candidates will also be skilled in C#

Reference Number for this position is CN52662 which is a Permanent position based in Parktown offering an annual cost to company salary of up to R390k pa negotiable on experience and ability.

