C# / .Net Software Developer – JHB CBD – R780K to R840K CTC PA (NEG) at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a talented Software Developer who is keen to make a difference? If so, this is a top shelf opportunity to join the product development team at an innovative and well-funded, JHB CBD based NGO.

Collaborating with a variety of stakeholders across the business from developers, product owners, testers and managers, you’ll plan, design and develop new features and functionality. This is also a great option for those who fancy themselves as though leaders, as you’ll also be involved in leading / mentoring a small team of junior to intermediate level developers.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant 3-year Degree OR Diploma, i.e., BSc Computer Science

5+ years’ solid C# / .Net development experience

.Net MVC, WebAPI experience

Non-Essential / Highly Advantageous:

Microsoft Certification considered favourably i.e., MCSD Software Development

Azure OR GCP OR AWS

Agile development practices

CI/CD tools such as Jenkins

Docker / Kubernetes

React

Vue

Git / GitHub

Reference Number for this position is CN52681 which is a Permanent position based in Jhb CBD offering a cost to company salary of up to R840k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Craig Nel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

