CA (SA) – Ref 20658 – Cape Town

Introduction
CA (1 Month Contract)
State Owned Entity looking for contractors for a period of 1 month in Cape Town.
Duties & Responsibilities
Qualified CA with 2 yrs post qualification experience, public sector experience during or post articles will be an advantage
Desired Experience & Qualification
Must be a qualified CA (SA) with 2 years post article experience
Desired Skills:
- CA (SA)
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant