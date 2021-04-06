CA (SA) – Ref 20658 – Cape Town

Introduction

CA (1 Month Contract)

State Owned Entity looking for contractors for a period of 1 month in Cape Town.

Duties & Responsibilities

Qualified CA with 2 yrs post qualification experience, public sector experience during or post articles will be an advantage

Desired Experience & Qualification

Must be a qualified CA (SA) with 2 years post article experience

Desired Skills:

CA (SA)

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

