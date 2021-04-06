Campus Business Development Manager

This position is available for Stellenbosch and Polokwane
The business development manager is in charge of developing business solutions. The main goal is to generate more revenue for the company. The position will manage client accounts and come up with new sales ideas. This includes new sales strategies, sales pitches, and business plans.
The position will prospect new business by advertising, cold calling, networking, or other methods of producing interest from potential clients. The position will design persuasive approaches and proposals to convert potential clients into business customers. By presenting new solutions and services to clients, you will develop and maintain existing accounts. Working with marketing, technical staff, and mid and senior level management facilitates managing the activities of workers charged with developing business for the corporation.
Ethos and Values:
- To ensure the vision is shared, understood and implemented effectively
- To demonstrate a commitment to professional learning and continuous improvement
- To model companies commitment to excellence, independence and opportunity in everyday work and practice.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Prospect for potential clients and convert them into increased business opportunities
- Contacting potential clients to establish rapport and arrange meetings.
- Present new products and services to improve existing relationships.
- Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives.
- Developing quotes and proposals for clients.
- Researching organizations and individuals to find new opportunities.
- Developing goals for the development team and business growth and ensuring they are met
- Finding and developing new markets and improving sales
- Engage internal and external contacts
- Recognize opportunities for distribution channels, services, and campaigns that will result in sales
- Ensure all levels of staff portray the corporation in the best light
- Research and cultivate an accurate perception of the organization’s mission and goals
- Forecast sales objectives and ensure they are fulfilled by the business development team
- Submit and ensure data is accurate on weekly progress reports
- Attend industry functions, including conferences and association events, and contribute information and feedback on upcoming market trends
- Training personnel and helping team members develop their skills.
- Follow the Corporate and Career sales strategies. See strategies attached.
Experience, Qualifications and Competencies:
Qualifications:
Experience:
5 years sales management of a business unit
Competencies:
- Time Management
- Computer literacy
- Knowledge of SAQA and related Acts
- Conflict Management
- Customer focus
- Administrative skills
- Query resolution
- Good communication skills
- Report writing skills
- Sales and Marketing experience
Desired Skills:
- Time management
- Sales
- Marketing
- Business Development
- Sales Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A private tertiary education provider and has been developing skilled professionals since 1987. Our national qualifications and international vendor-related certifications are updated regularly according to industry standards and pave the road to success for our graduates entering future jobs introduced by the 4th Industrial Revolution.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Fuel Allowance
- Cell phone
- Laptop
- Commission