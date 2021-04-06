Commercial Underwriter

Insurance Broker concern is seeking candidates to provide stakeholders with effective and efficient commercial lines underwriting services in order to retain existing clients and secure new business.

Responsibilities:

Adhere to company quality standards and broader regulatory framework with regards to general enquiries and new business, renewals, endorsements and Re-broke;

Analyse clients’ portfolios;

Request, obtain and assess quotes from insurers;

Raise premiums;

Follow retention processes;

Raise invoices;

Request refunds from line manager;

Ensure productivity targets are met.

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent;

RE5;

FAIS compliant;

3 Years’ experience working in a client services environment;

3 Years’ experience as a Commercial Line Underwriter.

Please visit our website, www.Manpower.co.za to submit your CV directly or to view other jobs.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted If your profile is not shortlisted, we will place your CV on our database and contact you as soon as a suitable position does become available. You are welcome to contact us to discuss other job opportunities.

Learn more/Apply for this position