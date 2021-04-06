Committee Secretary – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT

Assisting with the preparation of board skills matrices.

– Ensuring that board and board committee submissions are relevant, accurate and complete before they are circulated to the Board and Board Committee members for use in monitoring, review and decision-making activities.

– Ensuring that board and board committee materials reach board and board committee members timeously so that members are able to consider them, are able to engage and contribute constructively to deliberations on the matters to which they relate; and are able to make informed decisions

Minimum Requirement:

LLB, B.Admin (Law), B.Comm (Law), BA (Law) or equivalent qualification.

4 – 6 years’ experience in company secretarial environment with at least 4 years’ experience as an Assistant Company Secretary, Committee Secretary or Governance & Compliance Officer in the public sector environment.

Microsoft Office applications

Knowledge / Experience of Company Secretarial function

Written (minutes) and verbal communication

Company Secretarial Best Practice Principles

Corporate Governance and Compliance Principles

Company Secretarial Administration Principles

Project Management Principles

Desired Skills:

Public Sector

Compliance

Board Committee

Corporate Governance

Project Management

Company Secretarial Best Practice Principles

King III

Board Packs

PFMA

Committee

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

