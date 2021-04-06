Committee Secretary – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT

Assisting with the preparation of board skills matrices.
– Ensuring that board and board committee submissions are relevant, accurate and complete before they are circulated to the Board and Board Committee members for use in monitoring, review and decision-making activities.
– Ensuring that board and board committee materials reach board and board committee members timeously so that members are able to consider them, are able to engage and contribute constructively to deliberations on the matters to which they relate; and are able to make informed decisions
Minimum Requirement:
- LLB, B.Admin (Law), B.Comm (Law), BA (Law) or equivalent qualification.
- 4 – 6 years’ experience in company secretarial environment with at least 4 years’ experience as an Assistant Company Secretary, Committee Secretary or Governance & Compliance Officer in the public sector environment.
- Microsoft Office applications
- Knowledge / Experience of Company Secretarial function
- Written (minutes) and verbal communication
- Company Secretarial Best Practice Principles
- Corporate Governance and Compliance Principles
- Company Secretarial Administration Principles
- Project Management Principles
Desired Skills:
- Public Sector
- Compliance
- Board Committee
- Corporate Governance
- Project Management
- King III
- Board Packs
- PFMA
- Committee
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree