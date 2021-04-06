Compliance Analyst

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Degree or IISA Licentiate/Associate – Legal or Auditing Degree (preferred) Compliance Management Certificate an advantage (NQF 7)
  • 1-3 years Business Compliance experience in Financial Services
  • Solid understanding and experience in Business Processes environment e.g. claims, sales, distribution
  • FAIS
  • FICA
  • Long Term and Short Term Insurance Acts
  • Pensions Fund Act Money Laundering Law

DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Compliance requirements per business area Identifying and rating the applicable compliance risks.
  • Developing a compliance risk management plan the design of appropriate procedures and processes to manage identified risks Implementing a continuous compliance risk monitoring process.
  • Perform effective monitoring and reporting of business compliance by conducting compliance monitoring reviews of high risk regulatory items within Business Units.
  • Distill new legislative requirements and effectively and practically translate the compliance requirements impacting on business operations, processes and practices to the management of those business areas.
  • Proactively consult with business areas in order to align compliance requirement to current and future business activities.
  • Facilitate compliance risk management workshops within teams to identify relevant regulatory risks.
  • Review operational transactions, procedures and processes to determine whether they are compliant with relevant regulatory requirements.
  • Identify and communicate compliance risk issues and/or irregularities and assess the adequacy and effectiveness of management’s proposed mitigation and prevention plans.
  • Prepare reports on individual compliance monitoring reviews.
  • Participate in and contribute to high level summary reporting to business units.
  • Participate in and contribute to Board Reporting for the group.
  • Assist in preparation and submission of statutory report.
  • Manage and maintain positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Liaise across all risk management areas of the business to deliver a combined assurance approach.

