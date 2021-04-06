Compliance Analyst

SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:
- Degree or IISA Licentiate/Associate – Legal or Auditing Degree (preferred) Compliance Management Certificate an advantage (NQF 7)
- 1-3 years Business Compliance experience in Financial Services
- Solid understanding and experience in Business Processes environment e.g. claims, sales, distribution
- FAIS
- FICA
- Long Term and Short Term Insurance Acts
- Pensions Fund Act Money Laundering Law
DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Compliance requirements per business area Identifying and rating the applicable compliance risks.
- Developing a compliance risk management plan the design of appropriate procedures and processes to manage identified risks Implementing a continuous compliance risk monitoring process.
- Perform effective monitoring and reporting of business compliance by conducting compliance monitoring reviews of high risk regulatory items within Business Units.
- Distill new legislative requirements and effectively and practically translate the compliance requirements impacting on business operations, processes and practices to the management of those business areas.
- Proactively consult with business areas in order to align compliance requirement to current and future business activities.
- Facilitate compliance risk management workshops within teams to identify relevant regulatory risks.
- Review operational transactions, procedures and processes to determine whether they are compliant with relevant regulatory requirements.
- Identify and communicate compliance risk issues and/or irregularities and assess the adequacy and effectiveness of management’s proposed mitigation and prevention plans.
- Prepare reports on individual compliance monitoring reviews.
- Participate in and contribute to high level summary reporting to business units.
- Participate in and contribute to Board Reporting for the group.
- Assist in preparation and submission of statutory report.
- Manage and maintain positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Liaise across all risk management areas of the business to deliver a combined assurance approach.