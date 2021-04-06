Compliance Specialist (Pretoria) – Ref 20661

Introduction

Excellent opportunity to join a reputable firm as Compliance Specialist!

Duties & Responsibilities

? Ensure that the Compliance Risk Management process is implemented across the Group.

? Identify legislation that is applicable and ensures that all legislative and statutory requirements are minimized.

? Assess the impact of legislative and regulatory key requirements of applicable laws in terms of probability and severity.

? Ensure that recommendations are made to the Group in respect of complying with such legislation including the leading of operational projects to ensure compliance with specific legislation.

? Plan and execute compliance monitoring activities timeously.

? Monitor the efficiency and consistency of compliance controls.

? Update the relevant compliance monitoring programs where necessary.

? Undertake professional reviews of department’s compliance with legislation.

? Report breaches of legislation to management for appropriate action.

? Draft effective compliance risk management plans and compliance manuals.

? Ensure that the compliance manuals are up to date and complete.

? Ensure that annual targets and objectives are met.

? Providing compliance training to relevant staff members.

? Ensure that the Group stays abreast with changes to legislation.

? Provide compliance advice as well as support to line management in the specific business units.

? Train subordinates within the department.

Desired Experience & Qualification

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

? Relevant bachelor’s degree – LLB or Bcom Law, or BA Law.

? Postgraduate Diploma/Certificate in Compliance.

? Approved Compliance officer.

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

? 5 – 6 Years relevant experience in Compliance.

? 4 Years in a control environment.

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

? Knowledge of the South African Regulatory Environment in the Financial services sector.

? Specific knowledge of compliance risk management.

? Relevant experience in the life insurance industry.

? Specific knowledge of FAIS, LTIA, FICA, NCA, PPR.

Package & Remuneration

R470 000 p.a. – R570 000 p.a. negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

Compliance

Regulatory Requirements

Compliance Management

Compliance and Risk Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position