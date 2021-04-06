Compliance Specialist (Pretoria) – Ref 20661

Introduction
Excellent opportunity to join a reputable firm as Compliance Specialist!
Duties & Responsibilities
? Ensure that the Compliance Risk Management process is implemented across the Group.
? Identify legislation that is applicable and ensures that all legislative and statutory requirements are minimized.
? Assess the impact of legislative and regulatory key requirements of applicable laws in terms of probability and severity.
? Ensure that recommendations are made to the Group in respect of complying with such legislation including the leading of operational projects to ensure compliance with specific legislation.
? Plan and execute compliance monitoring activities timeously.
? Monitor the efficiency and consistency of compliance controls.
? Update the relevant compliance monitoring programs where necessary.
? Undertake professional reviews of department’s compliance with legislation.
? Report breaches of legislation to management for appropriate action.
? Draft effective compliance risk management plans and compliance manuals.
? Ensure that the compliance manuals are up to date and complete.
? Ensure that annual targets and objectives are met.
? Providing compliance training to relevant staff members.
? Ensure that the Group stays abreast with changes to legislation.
? Provide compliance advice as well as support to line management in the specific business units.
? Train subordinates within the department.
Desired Experience & Qualification
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
? Relevant bachelor’s degree – LLB or Bcom Law, or BA Law.
? Postgraduate Diploma/Certificate in Compliance.
? Approved Compliance officer.
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
? 5 – 6 Years relevant experience in Compliance.
? 4 Years in a control environment.
KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
? Knowledge of the South African Regulatory Environment in the Financial services sector.
? Specific knowledge of compliance risk management.
? Relevant experience in the life insurance industry.
? Specific knowledge of FAIS, LTIA, FICA, NCA, PPR.
Package & Remuneration
R470 000 p.a. – R570 000 p.a. negotiable depending on experience
Desired Skills:
- Compliance
- Regulatory Requirements
- Compliance Management
- Compliance and Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree