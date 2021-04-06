Consumer Services Specialist

Apr 6, 2021

Consumer Services Specialist:

The Consumer Services Specialist is responsible for ensuring completeness and accuracy of processed sales orders, issuing return authorizations, answering questions on products and/or services, and forwarding sales leads to the appropriate sales person. Deals with all quotations submitted and ensurestimeous completion, reporting and analysis of quotations as required.

Key responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the Direct to Consumer order process with a 98% SLA on OTIF.
  • Answers incoming phone calls from customers/stakeholders and perform duties including process sales orders, quotations, issue return authorizations, answer questions on products and/or services, research orders and other actions to resolve problems, and forward customer leads to the appropriate Care Team Representative.
  • Responsible for the accurate enrolment of consumers and all related consumer monthly reporting with a 98% accuracy on NPE enrolment.
  • Reconciliation of the documents required for Case Management and submission of these documents to relevant stakeholders.
  • Responsible for weekly follow-up and feedback on all outstanding documents.
  • Ensuring completeness and accuracy of processed sales orders by share service centre.
  • Responsible for order completeness and the investigation of any orders not delivered.
  • Ensure that all returns are in accordance with policy and authorised by management.
  • Responsible for the communication to debtors of all returns to be posted and allocated following authorisation.
  • Preparation of monthly reconciliations of invoicing to billing to ensure that there are no discrepancies.
  • Custodian of the Consumer Order Master data with a 98% completeness and accuracy of Master-data templates.
  • Timeous resolution of queries within 2 business days of all consumer matters.
  • Any other customer service related tasks as requested.

Qualifications:

We are looking for an experienced, analytical consumer support specialist with a proven track record in delivering effective client retention and maintenance services.

  • 3+ years’ experience as a Customer / Consumer Service Representative with a proven knowledge of EDI processing
  • 3-year (B Degree) degree or equivalent
  • Successful track record in developing and implementing consumer sales forecasts
  • Strong product knowledge on all portfolio’s
  • Proficient computer skills including MS Office Suite (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and CRM (Salesforce) databases.
  • Strong business acumen and product knowledge
  • Excellent numerical skills with an analytical approach to Consumer Services and the ability to construct fact-based recommendations on improvement areas
  • Strong ability to internalize the diversity and complexity of SA markets and to identify opportunities based on this
  • Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Customer / Consumer Service Representative
  • EDI Processing
  • developing and implementing consumer sales forecasts
  • Advanced Excel
  • Advanced Computer Skills
  • Advanced MS Office
  • MS Office Suite
  • Salesforce
  • CRM
  • Excellent numerical skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

