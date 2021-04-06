Consumer Services Specialist:
The Consumer Services Specialist is responsible for ensuring completeness and accuracy of processed sales orders, issuing return authorizations, answering questions on products and/or services, and forwarding sales leads to the appropriate sales person. Deals with all quotations submitted and ensurestimeous completion, reporting and analysis of quotations as required.
Key responsibilities:
- Responsible for the Direct to Consumer order process with a 98% SLA on OTIF.
- Answers incoming phone calls from customers/stakeholders and perform duties including process sales orders, quotations, issue return authorizations, answer questions on products and/or services, research orders and other actions to resolve problems, and forward customer leads to the appropriate Care Team Representative.
- Responsible for the accurate enrolment of consumers and all related consumer monthly reporting with a 98% accuracy on NPE enrolment.
- Reconciliation of the documents required for Case Management and submission of these documents to relevant stakeholders.
- Responsible for weekly follow-up and feedback on all outstanding documents.
- Ensuring completeness and accuracy of processed sales orders by share service centre.
- Responsible for order completeness and the investigation of any orders not delivered.
- Ensure that all returns are in accordance with policy and authorised by management.
- Responsible for the communication to debtors of all returns to be posted and allocated following authorisation.
- Preparation of monthly reconciliations of invoicing to billing to ensure that there are no discrepancies.
- Custodian of the Consumer Order Master data with a 98% completeness and accuracy of Master-data templates.
- Timeous resolution of queries within 2 business days of all consumer matters.
- Any other customer service related tasks as requested.
Qualifications:
We are looking for an experienced, analytical consumer support specialist with a proven track record in delivering effective client retention and maintenance services.
- 3+ years’ experience as a Customer / Consumer Service Representative with a proven knowledge of EDI processing
- 3-year (B Degree) degree or equivalent
- Successful track record in developing and implementing consumer sales forecasts
- Strong product knowledge on all portfolio’s
- Proficient computer skills including MS Office Suite (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and CRM (Salesforce) databases.
- Strong business acumen and product knowledge
- Excellent numerical skills with an analytical approach to Consumer Services and the ability to construct fact-based recommendations on improvement areas
- Strong ability to internalize the diversity and complexity of SA markets and to identify opportunities based on this
- Strong communication skills
