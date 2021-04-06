Consumer Services Specialist

Consumer Services Specialist:

The Consumer Services Specialist is responsible for ensuring completeness and accuracy of processed sales orders, issuing return authorizations, answering questions on products and/or services, and forwarding sales leads to the appropriate sales person. Deals with all quotations submitted and ensurestimeous completion, reporting and analysis of quotations as required.

Key responsibilities:

Responsible for the Direct to Consumer order process with a 98% SLA on OTIF.

Answers incoming phone calls from customers/stakeholders and perform duties including process sales orders, quotations, issue return authorizations, answer questions on products and/or services, research orders and other actions to resolve problems, and forward customer leads to the appropriate Care Team Representative.

Responsible for the accurate enrolment of consumers and all related consumer monthly reporting with a 98% accuracy on NPE enrolment.

Reconciliation of the documents required for Case Management and submission of these documents to relevant stakeholders.

Responsible for weekly follow-up and feedback on all outstanding documents.

Ensuring completeness and accuracy of processed sales orders by share service centre.

Responsible for order completeness and the investigation of any orders not delivered.

Ensure that all returns are in accordance with policy and authorised by management.

Responsible for the communication to debtors of all returns to be posted and allocated following authorisation.

Preparation of monthly reconciliations of invoicing to billing to ensure that there are no discrepancies.

Custodian of the Consumer Order Master data with a 98% completeness and accuracy of Master-data templates.

Timeous resolution of queries within 2 business days of all consumer matters.

Any other customer service related tasks as requested.

Qualifications:

We are looking for an experienced, analytical consumer support specialist with a proven track record in delivering effective client retention and maintenance services.

3+ years’ experience as a Customer / Consumer Service Representative with a proven knowledge of EDI processing

3-year (B Degree) degree or equivalent

Successful track record in developing and implementing consumer sales forecasts

Strong product knowledge on all portfolio’s

Proficient computer skills including MS Office Suite (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and CRM (Salesforce) databases.

Strong business acumen and product knowledge

Excellent numerical skills with an analytical approach to Consumer Services and the ability to construct fact-based recommendations on improvement areas

Strong ability to internalize the diversity and complexity of SA markets and to identify opportunities based on this

Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

Customer / Consumer Service Representative

EDI Processing

developing and implementing consumer sales forecasts

Advanced Excel

Advanced Computer Skills

Advanced MS Office

MS Office Suite

Salesforce

CRM

Excellent numerical skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

