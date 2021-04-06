Corporate Sales Consultant

Position is available in BOTH Boksburg and Pretoria
Looking for experienced sales consultants to promote our corporate training solutions and increase corporate performance by consulting and selling for the Corporate Department.
The sales consultants will have a strong understanding of the sales process, excelling at generating leads, building relationships, and closing deals. The ideal candidate will be a quick learner with strong negotiating skills, and the ability to showcase our offerings in a compelling way. Often tasked with giving presentations, attending networking events, and attending trade shows, it’s essential that our sales rep be personable and professional.
Desired Skills
- Lead Generation
- Selling
- Presenting
- Networking
- Business-to-Business Selling
- target driven
- Sales
- Consulting
- Customer Service
- Business Development
Desired Work Experience
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Accreditation
- Grade 12 / Matric
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Business Development
- Customer Service
- Lead Generator
- Networking
- Business to business selling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric