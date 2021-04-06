Corporate Sales Consultant

Position is available in BOTH Boksburg and Pretoria

Looking for experienced sales consultants to promote our corporate training solutions and increase corporate performance by consulting and selling for the Corporate Department.

The sales consultants will have a strong understanding of the sales process, excelling at generating leads, building relationships, and closing deals. The ideal candidate will be a quick learner with strong negotiating skills, and the ability to showcase our offerings in a compelling way. Often tasked with giving presentations, attending networking events, and attending trade shows, it’s essential that our sales rep be personable and professional.

Desired Skills

Lead Generation

Selling

Presenting

Networking

Business-to-Business Selling

target driven

Sales

Consulting

Customer Service

Business Development

Desired Work Experience

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Accreditation

Grade 12 / Matric

Desired Skills:

Sales

Business Development

Customer Service

Lead Generator

Networking

Business to business selling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position