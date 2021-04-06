Data Scientist at Ntice Search

My client that has a passion in designing and advising on infrastructure development projects that enable creations of the future life. They fuse science and art to solve big problems, specialising in civil, structural, chemical, process, electrical and mechanical engineering as well as instrumentation including project management. Seeking the technical skills of Data Scientist to join their [URL Removed] Data Scientist will support the operations, sales, leadership, and marketing teams with insights gained from analyzing company and customer data. The ideal candidate is adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for solutions and process optimization and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action. They will understand a variety of data mining/data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building, and implementing models, using/creating algorithms, and creating/running simulations. They must be comfortable working with a wide range of stakeholders and functional teams. The right candidate will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden in large data sets and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes. AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Work with stakeholders throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.

Mine and analyse data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of product development, marketing techniques and business strategies.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Use predictive modelling to increase and optimize customer experience, revenue generation, ad targeting and other business outcomes.

Develop company A/B testing framework and test model quality.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyse model performance and data accuracy.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

A graduate qualification in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or another quantitative field.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role

Coding knowledge and experience with languages: C, C++, Java, JavaScript, etc.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across teams.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS

Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development.

Experience using statistical computer languages (R, Python, SLQ, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets.

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks.

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests, and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applications.

A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques: GLM/Regression, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: R, Python, SLQ, etc.

Understanding of web services functionality: Redshift, S3, Spark, DigitalOcean, etc.

Understanding of analysing data from 3rd party providers: Google Analytics, Site Catalyst, Coremetrics,

Adwords, Crimson Hexagon, Facebook Insights, etc.

Experience visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders using: Power BI, Tableu, Periscope, Business Objects, D3, plot, etc.

