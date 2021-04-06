Electrical Design Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced Engineering Service Provider in Durbanville seeks an Electrical Design Engineer with critical attention to detail who can work in a pressure-driven environment handling multiple priorities. Your role will include Medium and Heavy-duty truck chassis harness design using 3D CAD – and 2D Schematic software, preparing bills of materials and their representative 3D assemblies (Unigraphics NX) while evaluating scope of work and managing project timelines. You must have a B.Eng/BTech Degree in Electrical/Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent with 2 – 10 years’ work experience in a similar position with Advanced Excel [URL Removed] and Heavy-duty truck chassis harness design using 3D CAD – and 2D Schematic software. Vehicle Electrical Systems Design, including 3D Wiring design in Siemens NX, creating 2D Harness Drawings and Schematics. Electrical Component Integration. Evaluate scope of work and manage project timelines. Prepare bills of materials and their representative 3D assemblies (Unigraphics NX). Product data management (entering designs and related info into PDM software – Team Center). Ensure designs meet supplier and regulatory requirements. Design with cost saving, ease of installation and servicing in mind. Conduct concept and design reviews. Liaise with suppliers on designs. Assess results for comparison against customer requirements and design standards. Liaise with other engineering disciplines and teams. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications – B Eng Degree or B Tech Degree in Electrical / Mechatronics Engineering or equivalent. Experience/Skills – 2 – 10 Years’ experience working in an Electrical Design Engineering position.

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills.

Word, PowerPoint.

Strong oral and written communication skills. Advantageous – Automotive OEM Design.

3D CAD experience: Siemens NX.

Schematics Design in Mentor Graphics Vesys. ATTRIBUTES: Attention to detail.

Integrity and honesty.

Good work ethic.

Hardworking, willing to go the extra mile.

Professionalism.

Work independently.

Excellent in task management.

Team Player (Works well in a team).

