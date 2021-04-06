Engagement Officer

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 3 years+ of experience in customer service
- Bachelor’s degree in business management or Admin
- Courses in the following will be an added advantage; Finance, HR, Banking or an MBA
- Management skills
- Ability to negotiate with clients
- Ability to communicate effectively with clients
- Proficiency in Microsoft suite
- Ability to quickly solve problems
- A positive upbeat attitude
- Ability to juggle multiple projects at once
- Great organizational skills
- Experience managing projects
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Maintain the Client Relationship with the company
- Ensure that there is smooth flow of document exchange with relevant departments on a specific project.
- Solve client issues
- Liaise with senior business consultants and accounts in allocating resources from the company to the client
- Invoice and bill client
- Work with the sales team to find new clients
- Ensure the contract is carried out correctly
- Create a positive experience for clients
- Find ways to upsell clients
- Create reports on progress of the contract
- Analyse data
Desired Skills:
- customer service
- Client Relationship
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree