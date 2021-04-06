Engagement Officer

Apr 6, 2021

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • 3 years+ of experience in customer service
  • Bachelor’s degree in business management or Admin
  • Courses in the following will be an added advantage; Finance, HR, Banking or an MBA
  • Management skills
  • Ability to negotiate with clients
  • Ability to communicate effectively with clients
  • Proficiency in Microsoft suite
  • Ability to quickly solve problems
  • A positive upbeat attitude
  • Ability to juggle multiple projects at once
  • Great organizational skills
  • Experience managing projects

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Maintain the Client Relationship with the company
  • Ensure that there is smooth flow of document exchange with relevant departments on a specific project.
  • Solve client issues
  • Liaise with senior business consultants and accounts in allocating resources from the company to the client
  • Invoice and bill client
  • Work with the sales team to find new clients
  • Ensure the contract is carried out correctly
  • Create a positive experience for clients
  • Find ways to upsell clients
  • Create reports on progress of the contract
  • Analyse data

Desired Skills:

  • customer service
  • Client Relationship

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

