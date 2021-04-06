External Sales/Business Development Manager (SME market – FMCG/Financial Industry experience)

Your proven track record in successfully growing business within the SME / Retail market could secure you this opportunity of a lifetime. We are looking for a suitably qualified individual to launch a new banking/financial product into the market, with the target market being retail/merchant clients.

Position will suit a highly entrepreneurial, dynamic individual who is forward thinking and thrives on success.

To find out more, please call me or respond urgently to this ad.

Minimum qualifying criteria:

EE candidates ONLY

Matric certiicate

Completed tertiary qualification

Proven success within creating market share within the SME/Merchant/Retaill market

Experience within the banking/financial industry a plus

Stable career record

Highly professional yet energetic and innovative person

Desired Skills:

Business development

Sales Manager

About The Employer:

Progressive, innovative employer within the banking sector. Company embraces teamwork, entrepreneurial spirit and someone who is hungry for a career as opposed to a job. Excellent working environment with definite long term benefit

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Retirement annuity

Group life

Learn more/Apply for this position