Facilities Supervisor at Southern Oil

Summary:

The main responsibility of this position is to ensure the effective operation of the services department which includes all Boiler units, the Water effluent plant, Soap splitting plant, Rework Station/ Tank farm, and Site Service Team responsibilities by way of effective supervision.

Responsibilities:

Effective operation of boilers, effluent and soap stock plant according operating procedures. This person will take responsibility of all equipment within his/ her area of responsibility and will ensure effective operations across all shifts.

Supervisor will take lead of all personnel, related to areas mentioned and will ensure personnel are utilized effectively, time management enforced, discipline driven and agreed targets are met.

It will be expected from this person to assist the Engineering Manager to train all personnel regarding their operational functions, equipment operation, quality requirements as per supporting manuals and written standard operating procedures.

Ensure timely and accurate planning and communication between related plants and personnel.

Ensure daily log sheets, quality sheet, inter-plant communication logs are kept up to date per shift.

Report maintenance issues to Maintenance Manager and maintenance team via Works Order Procedure. It will be required from this position to ensure the necessary support is available to maintenance team at all times when working on equipment.

Ensure samples are taken as required by process quality procedures and send to laboratory as set out on roster times and dates.

Ensure plant instruments are continuously checked and calibrated.

This person needs to consider changing condition in boiler, effluent and Soap splitting plant and effectively adjust process within parameters to ensure parameters are maintained within limits.

Report all deviations to Engineering Manager on a continuous basis.

Ensure all coal and chemicals required in process are available. Deviations should be reported timeously to bulk production manager and or store manager.

Expect to assist maintenance teams during plant shutdown periods with general task and will also ensure plant equipment are cleaned when available during downtimes by delegation and supervision of team.

It will be expected of this position to assist maintenance department with autonomous maintenance tasks (Autonomous Maintenance Definition: A maintenance strategy wherein machine adjustments and minor maintenance is performed by operators who are deemed to have unique knowledge about the equipment).

This position will be responsible for supervision of effective housekeeping of the areas of responsibility including: Performing cleaning tasks according correct procedure and work instruction. The correct type and amount of chemical is available and used to do the cleaning as prescribed in the work instruction. Correct cleaning equipment are available. Safe handling of the cleaning chemicals used. All staff has the correct PPE to perform normal operation and cleaning. Will be available for all training as required and scheduled by management.

Will comply to safety, food safety, and environmental procedure and as per SOILL Policy. It can be expected from all employees to be appointed with certain responsibilities as required by OHS act, food safety regulations and environmental regulations.

Any other reasonable relevant task allocated by Engineering Manager as required by plant operations. It will be expected of this position to support operators during downtime/ breakdowns to ensure minimum downtime.

The person appointed will need own reliable transport.

It will be required to work overtime and shifts as agreed and within the guidelines set out in the labor law.

Key Competencies:

Education and skills

Post Matric Technical Qualification

Steam Boiler operating certificate or track record of experience on Boilers

Knowledge of Boiler Maintenance, Plant operations and machinery

Afrikaans and English speak, read and write

Forklift license advantageous

Microsoft Office literate

DMS/ Any other maintenance program experience

Experience

Plant operation 3 – 5 years

Entry level management or supervisor skill

Boiler Operation and Maintenance advantageous

Team management 1 – 3 years

Skills required

Leadership qualities

Excellent work ethics

Good time management

Initiative and drive

Be disciplined and reliable

Must take ownership and accountability

Very good at communication

Additional Requirements

This position will be required to conform to medical requirements as per SOILL policy.

Must be prepared to work shifts as determined by operational requirements and shift roster for specific department and position. Due to operational requirements these shifts will include work on public holidays unless stated otherwise.

It shall be required to stand in for other college’s in same position on shift system when on leave.

Overtime as and when operational requirements dictate.

