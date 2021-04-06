Financial Manager

This person will be responsible for the full financial management function as well as lead a team of 8 to 10 staff members.

Requirement for the position:

BCom degree

Completed articles.

3-5 years post articles experience

Staff management

BEE verification knowledge will be beneficial.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Negotiable

