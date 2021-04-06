Forklift Assessor at Makro Head-Office

Main Purpose of the job: This position exits to train, certify and update staff members to drive lifting machinery to required Transport Education Training Authority, department of Labour and Department of higher Education and Training, standards as required by South African law.

Key performance areas

Training facilitation

Compliance and Administration Functions

Auditing

Minimum Academic Requirements, Professional Qualifications, and Experience:

Valid Driver’s License

Licensed to drive and train unit standard: 242972 – code F8 & F5; Unit standard: 242974 – code: F1 & Unit standard: 242981 – code F12.

3 years’ licensed experience in these unit standards.

Competency Standards

Evaluating problems

Investigate Issues

Building Relationships

Communicating Information

Processing Details

Structuring Tasks

Functional

The employee is completely literate and is able to read, write and communicate in English, fluently.

Outstanding administration, communication and planning capabilities.

Leadership abilities, disciplined & responsible.

Candidates need to have all relevant qualifications associated TETA accreditation.

Knowledge of lifting machinery regulations and laws.

Knowledge of TETA requirements.

Knowledge of organizational procedures and policies.

Knowledge of Makro Racking and Stacking procedures.

Makro supports Employment Equity principles and preference in all appointments will be given to people from designated groups and with disability.

If you don`t hear from us within fourteen days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Wholesale & Trading

2 to 5 years Property Valuator

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

