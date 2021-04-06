Freight Controller at SFG Engineering Services

Reporting to the Line Manager, the successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to:

Inward and Outward Freight desk administration – prepared, processed and coordinated as per Quality Management system requirements and SOPs.

Financial Administration

o Ensure timeous invoicing and recoveries from customer.

o Process service provider invoices in a timely manner.

o Receive and request documentation from customers and / or shipping lines.

o Co-ordinate the release of import shipments against payment of invoices and submission of relevant documentation.

o Book and co-ordinate shipments via air / road / sea on behalf of the customer.

o Prepare statutory documentation, including Bills of Lading.

o Source rates from approved suppliers and provide formalized quotes to customers and Principals.

o Arrange customs formalities, where applicable

o Issue purchase orders / instructions to service providers / vendors.

o Monitor deliveries and placement of containers.

o Update all parties on status of shipments.

o Liaise with Shippers, Receivers and Principals in respect of import and export shipments

o Respond to customer and Principals in a prompt manner

o Document submission and requirements

o Hazardous Declarations

o Bill of Lading clauses

o Capturing of Cargo dues

o Haulage

o Invoicing/Tariff Billing

We invite applications from candidates who meet the following minimum criteria:

Qualification:

Desired Skills:

imports

export

ICDL certificate

Bill of Lading clauses

hazardous declarations

cargo dues

haulage

tariff billing

ISO compliance

shipments

SOPs

purchase orders

containers

shipping

freight

clearing and forward

ship shape

MS Programs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Logistics Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Imports and Exports Company

