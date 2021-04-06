Freight Controller at SFG Engineering Services

All suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply for this vacancy.
Reporting to the Line Manager, the successful applicant will be responsible for but not limited to:
- Inward and Outward Freight desk administration – prepared, processed and coordinated as per Quality Management system requirements and SOPs.
- Financial Administration
o Ensure timeous invoicing and recoveries from customer.
o Process service provider invoices in a timely manner.
- Import Functions
o Receive and request documentation from customers and / or shipping lines.
o Co-ordinate the release of import shipments against payment of invoices and submission of relevant documentation.
- Export Functions
o Book and co-ordinate shipments via air / road / sea on behalf of the customer.
o Prepare statutory documentation, including Bills of Lading.
- Estimation and Pricing Functions
o Source rates from approved suppliers and provide formalized quotes to customers and Principals.
- Customs Functions
o Arrange customs formalities, where applicable
- Logistics Functions
o Issue purchase orders / instructions to service providers / vendors.
o Monitor deliveries and placement of containers.
o Update all parties on status of shipments.
- General Functions
o Liaise with Shippers, Receivers and Principals in respect of import and export shipments
o Respond to customer and Principals in a prompt manner
- Risk Reviews with respect to
o Document submission and requirements
o Hazardous Declarations
o Bill of Lading clauses
o Capturing of Cargo dues
o Haulage
o Invoicing/Tariff Billing
- ISO Compliance
We invite applications from candidates who meet the following minimum criteria:
Qualification:
Desired Skills:
- imports
- export
- ICDL certificate
- Bill of Lading clauses
- hazardous declarations
- cargo dues
- haulage
- tariff billing
- ISO compliance
- shipments
- SOPs
- purchase orders
- containers
- shipping
- freight
- clearing and forward
- ship shape
- MS Programs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Logistics Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Imports and Exports Company