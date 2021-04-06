Front-End Developer at Osiris Trading

The Department:

Product Development creates and innovates the software needed to run our global online B2C gaming operations, including systems for Customer Service, Marketing, CRM, brand website development, BI, web analytics and the supporting frameworks and tools for one of the largest global online gaming groups. Our environment is fast paced, using Agile and self-organising principles for our teams to deliver the highest quality products.

Purpose of the role:

The Software Developer works as part of a self-organising Agile/Kanban team responsible for building websites, APIs and frameworks that power a portfolio of websites. The Developer works within the team using a variety of web technologies (mostly frontend) on highly visible website projects, to deliver a cutting-edge gaming experience to our users.

Key Responsibilities:

Developing new features, applications and solutions as well as maintaining existing ones

Designing technical solutions to meet business requirements

Optimise application for maximum speed and scalability (we average well in excess of 1M request per minutes on our servers)

Taking part in team rituals such as stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.

Taking part in team activities such as collaborative-development and code-reviews.

Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation.

Skills & Experience:

Web Development with a modern JavaScript framework (React, Vue, Angular etc)

Web Development with modern CSS tools (SASS, LESS, etc)

Advanced knowledge of Single Page Applications

Azure- Microsoft SQL Server Other essential requirements:

Versatile developer, able and willing to work across multiple technologies and aspects of products

Good communication skills- Interpersonal skills

All behavioral competencies are also essential

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Work is play 🙂

We make games, and we’re passionate about it. We’re a dev house which specialises in advanced, cutting edge online fun, a sentiment that is echoed in our environment and company culture. At Raging River’s core is a lattice of skilled and passionate skilled and passionate game developers who can tackle the surge of projects and ideas that flow in and out of our doors. The entertainment we provide is on a global scale, necessitating the latest technologies and international standards.

What we’re like:)

The code is with us. With each new day comes an opportunity to expand on the knowledge of our craft: staying with the current and keeping on-trend is second nature to our developers and creatives. We’re ever-curious creatures who dive deep to get the best results, relishing the chance to try out new and exciting things.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Study Assistance

Performance Bonus

Parking

