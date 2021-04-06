Front-End Web Developer – Umhlanga at Outside Capital Cape Town

Umhlanga based digital concern is in search of a Front-End Web Developer creating high-performance, scalable web products on various platforms and frameworks, as well as mentoring junior developers in the team. There are a wide range of exciting current/ new projects to work on for various clients. Minimum requirements– 3 years’+ experience as a Front-End Web Developer working with/ in:- Git/SVN- HTML & CSS- Angular and AngularJS- Knowledge of web infrastructure and architecture- 3rd-party APIs- Communicating with web services using JSON/XML- UX/UI Design-Site profiling, benchmarking and performance optimization-A DevOps environment Please send your application (include links) to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss the role in more detail

