Hospital Manager

Requirements:
- Relevant degree plus a Postgraduate qualification
- Previous managerial experience in a hospital environment essential
- Independent, innovative and team-oriented
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills at all levels
- Excellent administration and organization skills
- Strong leadership and management abilities
- Excellent computer skills
- Passionate about customer service excellence
- Highly motivated, energetic and able to handle pressure
Key Outputs:
- Manage a multi-disciplinary team of managers and supervisors
- Manage all administrative policies, procedures and protocols that support
the hospital services
- Manage HR policies and practices for the hospital staff
- Ensure a positive working environment conducive to Continuous
Professional Development
- Report all hospital issues to the Executives on a weekly basis
- Develop, implement and evaluate the strategic plans in correlation to theGroup Business Plan
- Attend to ad hoc queries and meetings
Desired Skills:
- Management
- Administration
- communication skills.
- Professionalism
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree