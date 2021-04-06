Hospital Manager

Apr 6, 2021

Requirements:

  • Relevant degree plus a Postgraduate qualification
  • Previous managerial experience in a hospital environment essential
  • Independent, innovative and team-oriented
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills at all levels
  • Excellent administration and organization skills
  • Strong leadership and management abilities
  • Excellent computer skills
  • Passionate about customer service excellence
  • Highly motivated, energetic and able to handle pressure

Key Outputs:

  • Manage a multi-disciplinary team of managers and supervisors
  • Manage all administrative policies, procedures and protocols that support

the hospital services

  • Manage HR policies and practices for the hospital staff
  • Ensure a positive working environment conducive to Continuous

Professional Development

  • Report all hospital issues to the Executives on a weekly basis
  • Develop, implement and evaluate the strategic plans in correlation to theGroup Business Plan
  • Attend to ad hoc queries and meetings

Desired Skills:

  • Management
  • Administration
  • communication skills.
  • Professionalism

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

