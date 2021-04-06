My client in the ELearning space is looking for a Freelance Instructional Designer on a project basis.
This position has the opportunity to become a “permlancing” role.
Minimun Requirements:
- Understanding of end-user audiences
- Graphic design and advertising skills
- Business acumen
- All the Microsoft suite of software in order to create anything from spreadsheets to scripts (word) to operate on teams (project boards) etc.
- This person MUST be able to create concepts to convey messages
- Must have development capability in Articulate Storyline
- Must have understanding of visual design (and related tools but not expert) to convey requirement to design team (media developers)