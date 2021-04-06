Instructional Designer

Apr 6, 2021

My client in the ELearning space is looking for a Freelance Instructional Designer on a project basis.

This position has the opportunity to become a “permlancing” role.

Minimun Requirements:

  • Understanding of end-user audiences
  • Graphic design and advertising skills
  • Business acumen
  • All the Microsoft suite of software in order to create anything from spreadsheets to scripts (word) to operate on teams (project boards) etc.
  • This person MUST be able to create concepts to convey messages
  • Must have development capability in Articulate Storyline
  • Must have understanding of visual design (and related tools but not expert) to convey requirement to design team (media developers)

