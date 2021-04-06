Instructional Designer

My client in the ELearning space is looking for a Freelance Instructional Designer on a project basis.

This position has the opportunity to become a “permlancing” role.

Minimun Requirements:

Understanding of end-user audiences

Graphic design and advertising skills

Business acumen

All the Microsoft suite of software in order to create anything from spreadsheets to scripts (word) to operate on teams (project boards) etc.

This person MUST be able to create concepts to convey messages

Must have development capability in Articulate Storyline

Must have understanding of visual design (and related tools but not expert) to convey requirement to design team (media developers)

