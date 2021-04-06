Insurance Sales Manager

In this role you will be required to recruit, maintain and develop sales representative and brokers and set targets.
Develop and maintain sales and marketing plan
Develop an integrated sales & marketing plan
- Implement and align marketing plan with regional plan and submit to management
- Review and update strategic plan on a regular basic
- Compile report on progress made on strategic plan
Communicate strategic plan to sales representatives
Perform recruitment and selection process for sales representative
Advertise and market representative positions through presentations
Select applicants in accordance with FSB requirements implementation of assessment selection battery
Conduct training to sales representative
Facilitate the pre-course and post-course training
Responsible for on-the-job assessment of representatives
Conduct coaching process
Give technical support and motivation to representatives
- Coach representatives on improving their selling skills
Provide recognition through performance management system
Ensure brokers are equipped with sufficient office documentation e.g. application forms
- Handle administration queries on behalf of dedicated brokers
- Check business methods of dedicated brokers and advise accordingly
- Update brokers on products and services regularly
- Ensure computer software of brokers are up to date in respect of products and services
Build professional business relationships with brokers
Identity and develop new and current markets
Identify, penetrate and develop new markets
- Negotiate stop order markets
- Maintain contacts with key decision makers and insurance industry resources (new and existing)
- Retain and increase market share in existing markets
- Manage the business retention
Conduct products presentations in the market
Maintain production targets and retain business
Ensure and monitor set production targets are achieved
Maintain business retention
Comply with FAIS requirements
Supervise representative when rendering services under supervision
- Submit supervision evidence to MSSI on a monthly basis
- Mentor and train supervisee to ensure that they have a proper understanding of products
- Observe meetings between representative and clients
Formal Education
Matric & Relevant Qualification ( recognised by the FSCA)
Regulatory Examination Level 5: Representatives
- Regulatory Examination Level 1: Key Individuals
- Class of Business (Long Term Insurance and Investments, Pension Fund Benefits)
Experience
- 1-year management and oversight experience in categories A, B1, B2, B2A, B1A, C and retail pension benefits, pension fund benefits & participatory interests in a collective investment scheme.
- 2 years Project Management
- 2 years Insurance industry
- Atleast 1 years advice and intermediary experience in category A, B1, B2,C and retail pension funds, pension fund benefits & participatory interests in a collective investment scheme.
- CPD
Kindly note that following is required should you be keen on the role: Matric, RE1 AND RE5, DOFA, Sales Manager as a KI (Key individual) – must provide registration as a KI with the FSCA in addition to the requested qualification as per the spec.
Desired Skills:
- RE1
- RE5
- DOFA
- Insurance
- Project Management
- PENSION FUNDS
- PENSION FUNDS BENEFIT
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma