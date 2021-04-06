Insurance Sales Manager

In this role you will be required to recruit, maintain and develop sales representative and brokers and set targets.

Develop and maintain sales and marketing plan

Develop an integrated sales & marketing plan

Implement and align marketing plan with regional plan and submit to management

Review and update strategic plan on a regular basic

Compile report on progress made on strategic plan

Communicate strategic plan to sales representatives

Perform recruitment and selection process for sales representative

Advertise and market representative positions through presentations

Select applicants in accordance with FSB requirements implementation of assessment selection battery

Conduct training to sales representative

Facilitate the pre-course and post-course training

Responsible for on-the-job assessment of representatives

Conduct coaching process

Give technical support and motivation to representatives

Coach representatives on improving their selling skills

Provide recognition through performance management system

Ensure brokers are equipped with sufficient office documentation e.g. application forms

Handle administration queries on behalf of dedicated brokers

Check business methods of dedicated brokers and advise accordingly

Update brokers on products and services regularly

Ensure computer software of brokers are up to date in respect of products and services

Build professional business relationships with brokers

Identity and develop new and current markets

Identify, penetrate and develop new markets

Negotiate stop order markets

Maintain contacts with key decision makers and insurance industry resources (new and existing)

Retain and increase market share in existing markets

Manage the business retention

Conduct products presentations in the market

Maintain production targets and retain business

Ensure and monitor set production targets are achieved

Maintain business retention

Comply with FAIS requirements

Supervise representative when rendering services under supervision

Submit supervision evidence to MSSI on a monthly basis

Mentor and train supervisee to ensure that they have a proper understanding of products

Observe meetings between representative and clients

Formal Education

Matric & Relevant Qualification ( recognised by the FSCA)

Regulatory Examination Level 5: Representatives

Regulatory Examination Level 1: Key Individuals

Class of Business (Long Term Insurance and Investments, Pension Fund Benefits)

Experience

1-year management and oversight experience in categories A, B1, B2, B2A, B1A, C and retail pension benefits, pension fund benefits & participatory interests in a collective investment scheme.

2 years Project Management

2 years Insurance industry

Atleast 1 years advice and intermediary experience in category A, B1, B2,C and retail pension funds, pension fund benefits & participatory interests in a collective investment scheme.

CPD

Kindly note that following is required should you be keen on the role: Matric, RE1 AND RE5, DOFA, Sales Manager as a KI (Key individual) – must provide registration as a KI with the FSCA in addition to the requested qualification as per the spec.

Desired Skills:

RE1

RE5

DOFA

Insurance

Project Management

PENSION FUNDS

PENSION FUNDS BENEFIT

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position