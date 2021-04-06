Insurance Sales Manager

Apr 6, 2021

In this role you will be required to recruit, maintain and develop sales representative and brokers and set targets.

  • Develop and maintain sales and marketing plan

  • Develop an integrated sales & marketing plan

  • Implement and align marketing plan with regional plan and submit to management
  • Review and update strategic plan on a regular basic
  • Compile report on progress made on strategic plan

  • Communicate strategic plan to sales representatives

  • Perform recruitment and selection process for sales representative

  • Advertise and market representative positions through presentations

  • Select applicants in accordance with FSB requirements implementation of assessment selection battery

  • Conduct training to sales representative

  • Facilitate the pre-course and post-course training

  • Responsible for on-the-job assessment of representatives

  • Conduct coaching process

  • Give technical support and motivation to representatives

  • Coach representatives on improving their selling skills

  • Provide recognition through performance management system

  • Ensure brokers are equipped with sufficient office documentation e.g. application forms

  • Handle administration queries on behalf of dedicated brokers
  • Check business methods of dedicated brokers and advise accordingly
  • Update brokers on products and services regularly
  • Ensure computer software of brokers are up to date in respect of products and services

  • Build professional business relationships with brokers

  • Identity and develop new and current markets

  • Identify, penetrate and develop new markets

  • Negotiate stop order markets
  • Maintain contacts with key decision makers and insurance industry resources (new and existing)
  • Retain and increase market share in existing markets
  • Manage the business retention

  • Conduct products presentations in the market

  • Maintain production targets and retain business

  • Ensure and monitor set production targets are achieved

  • Maintain business retention

  • Comply with FAIS requirements

  • Supervise representative when rendering services under supervision

  • Submit supervision evidence to MSSI on a monthly basis
  • Mentor and train supervisee to ensure that they have a proper understanding of products
  • Observe meetings between representative and clients

Formal Education

  • Matric & Relevant Qualification ( recognised by the FSCA)

  • Regulatory Examination Level 5: Representatives

  • Regulatory Examination Level 1: Key Individuals
  • Class of Business (Long Term Insurance and Investments, Pension Fund Benefits)

Experience

  • 1-year management and oversight experience in categories A, B1, B2, B2A, B1A, C and retail pension benefits, pension fund benefits & participatory interests in a collective investment scheme.
  • 2 years Project Management
  • 2 years Insurance industry
  • Atleast 1 years advice and intermediary experience in category A, B1, B2,C and retail pension funds, pension fund benefits & participatory interests in a collective investment scheme.
  • CPD

Kindly note that following is required should you be keen on the role: Matric, RE1 AND RE5, DOFA, Sales Manager as a KI (Key individual) – must provide registration as a KI with the FSCA in addition to the requested qualification as per the spec.

Desired Skills:

  • RE1
  • RE5
  • DOFA
  • Insurance
  • Project Management
  • PENSION FUNDS
  • PENSION FUNDS BENEFIT

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

