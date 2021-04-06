iOS App Developer – Umhlanga at Outside Capital Cape Town

Umhlanga based digital concern is in search of an intermediate to senior iOS Developer to build and maintain world class native iOS apps for their clients across various industries whilst maintaining code quality and testing practices across all apps. Minimum requirements– 3 years’+ experience as an intermediate to senior iOS Native developer- Technical knowledge of Objective-C or Swift on Xcode- Ability to mentor/ train staff (preference to experience with this)Nice to have’s

-a published and/ or maintained live apps in the App Store-UI design experience Please send your application (include app links) to [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss the role in more detail

Learn more/Apply for this position