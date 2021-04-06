IT Support Engineer

- Responsible for translating the company’s deliverables into team deliverables. Projects of SAP and infrastructure needs to be reported on a weekly basis.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of a Microsoft Solutions Associate certificate
- Management diploma or relevant industry standards
- Systems knowledge of:
- SQL 2008 and above
- Server 2012 R2 and above
- Exchange 2013, Office 365 and above
- Hyper V 2012 r2 and VMWare 6.0 and above
- Networking, Mikrotik, Ubiquity, Cisco
- SAP V9.0 and above
- IIS, AD, DNS, DHCP and Certification services
- Azure AD services.
- VPN and Open VPN technologies
- HTML, PowerShell and Batch script writing
- Server infrastructure
- Sophos firewall certification
- Storage servers SAN and NAS
- Back-up topology
- 2+ Years in desktop support
- 5+ Years in server support.
- 8+ Years in an IT environment
POSITION OUTPUTS
Incident Management:
- Calls logged on the incident management system should be attended to in a timely manner. An agreed SLA is implemented on the SAP Ticketing system and should be adhered to.
Governance and Security:
- Ensure all software installed on servers are compliant to the licence agreements.
- Review of IT policies as stated in the policies and ensure that they are signed-off by all relevant stakeholders.
- Ensure that IT policies are up to date and signed off on a biannual basis. Policies should be backed up on SharePoint.
- Audit Findings should be addressed, and corrective measures taken.
Reporting:
- Reporting of any incidents should be on a weekly and a monthly basis.
- Network – capacity and performance reports
- Server – capacity and performance
- Storage – capacity and performance
- Applications – usage reports
- Patch Status for all servers and workstations
- Ensure accurate, reliable and on-time reports at all times
- Internet Usage report – top 20 users and top 20 visited sites
- Backup – Weekly backup schedule and successes or failures should be reported.
Asset Management:
- All Assets should be kept up to date on the asset register. This includes phones, 3G cards, laptops or computers and screens.
- Assets on the register should be checked on a biannual basis and reported to the team leader.
- Assets in the storeroom should be noted of and kept track of. Assets in the storeroom should be reported on a weekly basis.
Procurement:
- Lease with vendors for pricing on needed equipment, hardware or software.
- Ensure cost savings by comparing quotes from different suppliers.
Initiatives:
- Propose new solutions to streamline the workload. This should be backed up with proper research.
- Improve the job function by simplifying the job objectives.
Software Maintenance:
- Antivirus: All antivirus software should be up to date and ensured that it is installed with the latest virus definitions. Antivirus should always be up to date. Old computer accounts should be removed from the server.
- Operating systems should not be older than 5 years.
Projects:
- By participating in new projects, learning should take place.
- Ensure that risks are identified, escalated, logged in the project risk register and where applicable mitigation plans are put in place.
- Provide management reports on the status of the project
User Accounts:
- All user accounts should be accounted for. All Active staff members should only have one user account.
- Users that leave the company should be disabled on return of assets and on the date of termination as per employee termination form sent by HR.
Backups:
- Testing of backups should be done on a weekly basis. A dedicated server should be used, and data restored to this server on a weekly basis to ensure backups are consistent.
Intranet:
- Information on the intranet is directly related to the information on Psiber and Active Directory. The HR department should authorise any of these changes.
- Photos of the new employees should be added onto the intranet site as per specifications.
Systems:
- Ensure system uptime of all servers and services as per SLA with business units
- Ensure accurate communication to all users on outages.
- Ensure a working IT disaster recovery site.
- Software version and update management should be checked and maintained via a WSUS server
Change Management:
- Ensure that all changes follow the IT Change Management Process
- Ensure that team adhere to forward planning
SAP Tasks:
- Manage, maintain and support various day-to-day operations of SAP Business One system
- Installation and optimal configuring the SAP Business One system
- Develop User Reports.
- Provide user support for the SAP B1 system
- Troubleshoot and resolve SAP B1 user issues
- Work with functional areas / personnel to identify and analyse problems and propose solutions
- Administer, maintain and implement policies and procedures for ensuring the security and integrity of the SAP Business One system
- Implement, manage and support SAP Business
- Ensure compliance with regards to the segregation of duties on SAP
- Create, maintain, update and improve procedural documentation
- Monitor system performance and problem troubleshooting
- Provide input into management reports
- Design and undertake system testing and support User Acceptance Testing (UAT) paying attention to versioning and transition from development and test to production phases
- Proactively identify and assess risk and escalate to management as required and communicate to users timeously
Staff Management and Leadership:
- Manage staff attrition to less than 5%
- Translate departmental deliverables to team deliverables
- Set up performance contracts for team members
- Perform regular formal reviews with team-members (at least twice a year – half-yearly and full year reviews are a must
- Assist team members with individual development plans (development plans must be in line with the job the individual is doing
Desired Skills:
- SAP and infrastructure
- desktop support
- server support
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma