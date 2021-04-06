Junior Accountant – 3 Months Temporary Contract

JOB DESCRIPTION
Reporting and General Ledger
- Assisting in the preparation of annual and interim financial statements.
- Assisting in the preparation of the quarterly/annual reports to the National Treasury.
- Preparing of project reports and financials when required.
Fixed Assets
- Maintenance, insurance, record keeping and reconciling of the asset register.
- Assessing assets for possible impairment, disposing/scraping
Cash, debtors, creditors and bank
- Safe keeping, reconciliation and issuing petty cash to staff.
- Approving payments on the banking system.
- Prepayments schedule.
Audit
- Responding to audit queries.
- Providing relevant and timely information to auditors.
Procurement and other.
- Participating on Procurement committees.
- Mentoring and supervision of administrator/s and intern/s where required.
Attributes
- Self-starter, Innovative, Problem solving skills.
- Ability to work independently and within a team.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- B. Com Accounting.
- Hons/ CTA would be added advantage.
- CA (SA) would be added advantage.
- Completed Articles and 3 years work experience is a must.
- Knowledge and experience of GRAP accounting is a must.
- Knowledge of and previous experience in public sector.
- Experience in preparing financial statements and management accounts is vital.
- Experience of procurement committees would be an added advantage.
- Experience in CaseWare would be an added advantage.
- Experience of working in a high-pressure environment is vital.