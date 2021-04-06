Junior Accountant – 3 Months Temporary Contract

Apr 6, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

Reporting and General Ledger

  • Assisting in the preparation of annual and interim financial statements.
  • Assisting in the preparation of the quarterly/annual reports to the National Treasury.
  • Preparing of project reports and financials when required.

Fixed Assets

  • Maintenance, insurance, record keeping and reconciling of the asset register.
  • Assessing assets for possible impairment, disposing/scraping

Cash, debtors, creditors and bank

  • Safe keeping, reconciliation and issuing petty cash to staff.
  • Approving payments on the banking system.
  • Prepayments schedule.

Audit

  • Responding to audit queries.
  • Providing relevant and timely information to auditors.

Procurement and other.

  • Participating on Procurement committees.
  • Mentoring and supervision of administrator/s and intern/s where required.

Attributes

  • Self-starter, Innovative, Problem solving skills.
  • Ability to work independently and within a team.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • B. Com Accounting.
  • Hons/ CTA would be added advantage.
  • CA (SA) would be added advantage.
  • Completed Articles and 3 years work experience is a must.
  • Knowledge and experience of GRAP accounting is a must.
  • Knowledge of and previous experience in public sector.
  • Experience in preparing financial statements and management accounts is vital.
  • Experience of procurement committees would be an added advantage.
  • Experience in CaseWare would be an added advantage.
  • Experience of working in a high-pressure environment is vital.

