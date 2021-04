Junior Face to Face Agents at Global Direct

We are looking for school leavers with a passed Matric for Sales & Marketing positions in Pinetown. Good communication skills and a great work ethic is required.

Free training provided

Weekly commission payments

*Bonuses & Incentives

Email your CV today to be considered for an interview!!!

Desired Skills:

Communication

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

