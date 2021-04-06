Key Account Manager at Twinsaver

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, the 20th April 2021.
Take care of allocated Channel/Sector of our current business in the market with a view to developing and retaining the current customer base. Take responsibility for Channel in respect of: Business Growth, New Business, Pricing and Relationship building.
Main Responsibilities:
- Management and Analysis of Key Account and Contract customers.
- To maintain and develop business relationships with strategic key customers, monitoring customer profitability and mix.
- Management of rebate targets and customer discussions within business reviews
- Joint forecast development with customers and management through TSG processes
- Develop selling propositions aligned to customer and business strategies
- Profitable promotional/deal recommendations, implementation and post analysis within guidelines
- Deliver Volume/Value growth in line with Direct Channel allocated as per budget.
- Achieve monthly sales targets set for their customers.
- Identify new opportunities, to achieve new monthly business targets set for their customers.
- To ensure Customer satisfaction is achieved through the proper sales calling cycles; applicable sales skills and ongoing effective communication on a continuous basis.
- 6 weekly call plans to be scheduled.
- 8 qualitative calls per day, pre-planned appointments to be set.
- 1 day per month dedicated solely to cold calling/new customers.
- Build Customer relationships, retain current customers as well as up-selling/cross selling to obtain new business targets.
- Accountability and responsibility of portfolio.
- Accountable for the timeous and effective communication, implementation and systems pertaining to pricing practices including price increases.
- Manage portfolio/customers aligned to budget. Accountable for the continuous evaluation, analysis and corrective action across all paper products (including competitor activity/insights).
- Accountable for the drafting and implementation of the Annual Channel/Key Account customers business plan as well as quarterly reviews to AFH Director and monthly reviews to the RSM of actual performance versus budget.
- To ensure the ongoing planning, communication and implementation of relevant tenders within the channel.
- Daily, Weekly and Monthly call sheets/activity sheets to be submitted to RSM.
- COB Friday afternoons
- Monthly reports by the 2nd working day of the new month.
- To initiate value-added projects in line with Consumer Marketing pertinent to the channel.
- General duties:- Accuracy and Consistency
- Quotations – as and when required as per Twinsaver Template, to be done by each rep and sent via email to individual customers.
- Execution of emails, replies within 1 working day.
- Contract documents, check end dates and renewals.
- Credit applications.
- Surveys, site visits.
- Management/co-ordination of Service Technician.
- Attend weekly sales meetings and other general meetings required by the Twinsaver Group.
Requirements:
Educational Qualification:
- Grade 12 with Marketing or Sales Degree/diploma.
Knowledge and Experience:
- 5 Years sales experience.
- Previous experience in managing staff would be an advantage.
- Have previous selling experience and a proven track record, experience in a business to business selling environment.
Personal Attributes/Qualities:
- Be assertive with excellent customer services orientation.
- Have sound judgement with good problem solving ability.
- Have good communication and negotiation skills.
- Be willing to work under pressure.
- Be a self-motivated individual with good interpersonal skills.
- Have excellent working knowledge of excel, word, integrated systems and outlook.
- Have a valid driver’s licence and be willing to travel.
Desired Skills:
- Channel Sales Management
- Business Growth
- New Business
- Pricing
- Relationship building
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Account Management