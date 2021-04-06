Key Account Manager at Twinsaver

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, the 20th April 2021.

Take care of allocated Channel/Sector of our current business in the market with a view to developing and retaining the current customer base. Take responsibility for Channel in respect of: Business Growth, New Business, Pricing and Relationship building.

Main Responsibilities:

Management and Analysis of Key Account and Contract customers.

To maintain and develop business relationships with strategic key customers, monitoring customer profitability and mix.

Management of rebate targets and customer discussions within business reviews

Joint forecast development with customers and management through TSG processes

Develop selling propositions aligned to customer and business strategies

Profitable promotional/deal recommendations, implementation and post analysis within guidelines

Deliver Volume/Value growth in line with Direct Channel allocated as per budget.

Achieve monthly sales targets set for their customers.

Identify new opportunities, to achieve new monthly business targets set for their customers.

To ensure Customer satisfaction is achieved through the proper sales calling cycles; applicable sales skills and ongoing effective communication on a continuous basis.

6 weekly call plans to be scheduled.

8 qualitative calls per day, pre-planned appointments to be set.

1 day per month dedicated solely to cold calling/new customers.

Build Customer relationships, retain current customers as well as up-selling/cross selling to obtain new business targets.

Accountability and responsibility of portfolio.

Accountable for the timeous and effective communication, implementation and systems pertaining to pricing practices including price increases.

Manage portfolio/customers aligned to budget. Accountable for the continuous evaluation, analysis and corrective action across all paper products (including competitor activity/insights).

Accountable for the drafting and implementation of the Annual Channel/Key Account customers business plan as well as quarterly reviews to AFH Director and monthly reviews to the RSM of actual performance versus budget.

To ensure the ongoing planning, communication and implementation of relevant tenders within the channel.

Daily, Weekly and Monthly call sheets/activity sheets to be submitted to RSM.

COB Friday afternoons

Monthly reports by the 2nd working day of the new month.

To initiate value-added projects in line with Consumer Marketing pertinent to the channel.

General duties:- Accuracy and Consistency

Quotations – as and when required as per Twinsaver Template, to be done by each rep and sent via email to individual customers.

Execution of emails, replies within 1 working day.

Contract documents, check end dates and renewals.

Credit applications.

Surveys, site visits.

Management/co-ordination of Service Technician.

Attend weekly sales meetings and other general meetings required by the Twinsaver Group.

Requirements:

Educational Qualification:

Grade 12 with Marketing or Sales Degree/diploma.

Knowledge and Experience:

5 Years sales experience.

Previous experience in managing staff would be an advantage.

Have previous selling experience and a proven track record, experience in a business to business selling environment.

Personal Attributes/Qualities:

Be assertive with excellent customer services orientation.

Have sound judgement with good problem solving ability.

Have good communication and negotiation skills.

Be willing to work under pressure.

Be a self-motivated individual with good interpersonal skills.

Have excellent working knowledge of excel, word, integrated systems and outlook.

Have a valid driver’s licence and be willing to travel.

Desired Skills:

Channel Sales Management

Business Growth

New Business

Pricing

Relationship building

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Account Management

Learn more/Apply for this position