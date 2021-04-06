Key Account Manager at Twinsaver

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, the 20th April 2021.

Take care of allocated Channel/Sector of our current business in the market with a view to developing and retaining the current customer base. Take responsibility for Channel in respect of: Business Growth, New Business, Pricing and Relationship building.

Main Responsibilities:

  • Management and Analysis of Key Account and Contract customers.
  • To maintain and develop business relationships with strategic key customers, monitoring customer profitability and mix.
  • Management of rebate targets and customer discussions within business reviews
  • Joint forecast development with customers and management through TSG processes
  • Develop selling propositions aligned to customer and business strategies
  • Profitable promotional/deal recommendations, implementation and post analysis within guidelines
  • Deliver Volume/Value growth in line with Direct Channel allocated as per budget.
  • Achieve monthly sales targets set for their customers.
  • Identify new opportunities, to achieve new monthly business targets set for their customers.
  • To ensure Customer satisfaction is achieved through the proper sales calling cycles; applicable sales skills and ongoing effective communication on a continuous basis.
  • 6 weekly call plans to be scheduled.
  • 8 qualitative calls per day, pre-planned appointments to be set.
  • 1 day per month dedicated solely to cold calling/new customers.
  • Build Customer relationships, retain current customers as well as up-selling/cross selling to obtain new business targets.
  • Accountability and responsibility of portfolio.
  • Accountable for the timeous and effective communication, implementation and systems pertaining to pricing practices including price increases.
  • Manage portfolio/customers aligned to budget. Accountable for the continuous evaluation, analysis and corrective action across all paper products (including competitor activity/insights).
  • Accountable for the drafting and implementation of the Annual Channel/Key Account customers business plan as well as quarterly reviews to AFH Director and monthly reviews to the RSM of actual performance versus budget.
  • To ensure the ongoing planning, communication and implementation of relevant tenders within the channel.
  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly call sheets/activity sheets to be submitted to RSM.
  • COB Friday afternoons
  • Monthly reports by the 2nd working day of the new month.
  • To initiate value-added projects in line with Consumer Marketing pertinent to the channel.
  • General duties:- Accuracy and Consistency
  • Quotations – as and when required as per Twinsaver Template, to be done by each rep and sent via email to individual customers.
  • Execution of emails, replies within 1 working day.
  • Contract documents, check end dates and renewals.
  • Credit applications.
  • Surveys, site visits.
  • Management/co-ordination of Service Technician.
  • Attend weekly sales meetings and other general meetings required by the Twinsaver Group.

Requirements:
Educational Qualification:

  • Grade 12 with Marketing or Sales Degree/diploma.

Knowledge and Experience:

  • 5 Years sales experience.
  • Previous experience in managing staff would be an advantage.
  • Have previous selling experience and a proven track record, experience in a business to business selling environment.

Personal Attributes/Qualities:

  • Be assertive with excellent customer services orientation.
  • Have sound judgement with good problem solving ability.
  • Have good communication and negotiation skills.
  • Be willing to work under pressure.
  • Be a self-motivated individual with good interpersonal skills.
  • Have excellent working knowledge of excel, word, integrated systems and outlook.
  • Have a valid driver’s licence and be willing to travel.

Desired Skills:

  • Channel Sales Management
  • Business Growth
  • New Business
  • Pricing
  • Relationship building

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Account Management

