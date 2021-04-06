Learning Designer (Business Bank) – Pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To design and develop blended learning solutions that enable and enhance performance within a Business Bank context. This includes formal and informal learning methods such as e-learning, performance support tools, quick reference guides, “how to” guides, coaching guides, observation checklists, training videos, workshops etc.
- Accountable for Talent development project management and project delivery through sound relationships with outsourced learning suppliers and vendors.
Experience
Min (must be supplemented with a relevant tertiary qualification eg. Human Resources Degree):
- Proven experience in a related HR field.
- Proven experience in the building and maintaining of key client relationships at a senior management level.
Ideal:
- 5 years proven experience in Learning Design or Instructional Design and facilitation within a Business Bank context.
Knowledge of:
- Performance consulting principles
- Articulate Storyline
- Adobe creative cloud
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Human Resources
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources
Knowledge
Min:
Knowledge of:
- Learning design within a business bank context
- Adult learning design principles and methodologies
- Generation Y learning styles
- Blended learning
- Learning needs analysis principles and process
- Learning Curriculum design
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Performance consulting principles
- Articulate Storyline
- Virtual learning design approaches
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Consultation skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Change Management Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Planning and Organising
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Writing and Reporting
- Relating and Networking
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:
Cleo Tammy Hendricks