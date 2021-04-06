Learning Designer (Business Bank) – Pipeline at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To design and develop blended learning solutions that enable and enhance performance within a Business Bank context. This includes formal and informal learning methods such as e-learning, performance support tools, quick reference guides, “how to” guides, coaching guides, observation checklists, training videos, workshops etc.

Accountable for Talent development project management and project delivery through sound relationships with outsourced learning suppliers and vendors.

Experience

Min (must be supplemented with a relevant tertiary qualification eg. Human Resources Degree):

Proven experience in a related HR field.

Proven experience in the building and maintaining of key client relationships at a senior management level.

Ideal:

5 years proven experience in Learning Design or Instructional Design and facilitation within a Business Bank context.

Knowledge of:

Performance consulting principles

Articulate Storyline

Adobe creative cloud

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Human Resources

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

Learning design within a business bank context

Adult learning design principles and methodologies

Generation Y learning styles

Blended learning

Learning needs analysis principles and process

Learning Curriculum design

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Performance consulting principles

Articulate Storyline

Virtual learning design approaches

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Consultation skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Change Management Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Planning and Organising

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Writing and Reporting

Relating and Networking

Adapting and Responding to Change

Creating and Innovating

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Cleo Tammy Hendricks

